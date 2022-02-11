Glancing Back for Feb. 11: Mattoon officer can return to work after battle over residency requirement ends

100 years ago,

Feb. 11, 1922

MATTOON – The first banquet ever planned, prepared and served exclusively by the men of the First Methodist Church was served to 310 women and girls of the church yesterday evening in the church basement. The menu, a three-course dinner, consisted of grape juice cocktail, breaded pork chops, mashed potatoes, sliced tomatoes, hot rolls and coffee, with ice cream and cake served as dessert. The main speaker of the evening was Mrs. Evelyn Riley Nicholson of Chicago, wife of Bishop Thomas Nicholson. The substance of the speaker’s talk was that America and the American woman has been placed on a sort of pedestal, looked up to and considered as an example by women in other parts of the world… MATTOON – Clyde Heermans (stage name Clyde North), a son of G.B. Heermans of Mattoon, is achieving fame as a playwright in New York City. He recently wrote a play, “Sands of the Desert,” which was purchased by Mr. Ziegfeld for a 10-week run at the Globe Theater in New York. Mr. Heermans takes no part in the play himself as he is under contract with Elsie Ferguson for this season in “The Varying Shore,” which has run all winter at the Hudson Theater in New York. This company will be in Chicago on Feb. 20 and Mr. Heermans is hoping to see his son during the Chicago engagement.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Damage has been tentatively estimated at $730,000 in a major fire Jan. 16 in the 2100 block of Commercial Avenue. Fire Chief Lawrence Metzelaars said the tentative estimate includes about $600,000 to the contents of the businesses, Discount Auto Parts, F and C Auto Parts and M and G Automotive Warehouse. Also damaged was the Hall Glass Co. building, which has since been purchased by the owner of the auto parts complex. Metzelaars said the damage total may be the highest in Mattoon since a series of explosions and fires damaged businesses on Broadway Avenue several years ago… MATTOON – Several Mattoon High School students received awards from the Gov. Edward Coles Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution at the annual banquet yesterday at the Hotel U.S. Grant. Award recipients include Maureen Kujawski and Shirley Anne Burgess, Good Citizen Award; and Jim Covington and Steven Randal Loveall, Good Citizenship Award… MATTOON – The Coles County Chorus, a Mattoon and Charleston barbershop singing group, will present four “minishows” in the Cross County Mall on Sunday. Byron Reed, president, and Tom Woodall, musical director, said the singout will be a “barbershop harmony Valentine” for the public and an invitation to area men to join the organization. The chorus will perform in four 25-minute shows between 3 and 8 p.m. The performances will be near the north entrance of the mall.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – A former Mattoon police officer could return to work after the Illinois Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of an appellate court decision. The Fourth District Appellate Court ruled last year by a 2-1 vote in favor of former police officer Howard Carman in a dispute involving the city’s residency requirement for employees. Carman was fired in September 1994 for not complying with the requirement after he had a home built outside the city limits. Circuit Judge Paul Komada upheld the ruling by the city’s Police and Fire Board but was overturned on appeal. The Mattoon City Council revised the residency guidelines last August, in part to clarify issues raised in this case… MATTOON – The Lake Land College Board of Trustees voted last night to borrow up to $1.7 million for a proposed technology program. A committee that worked on the plan for more than a year proposes adding 270 computers, a faculty and staff network, new wiring for the campus and email and Internet access. Robert Luther, Lake Land president, said the funding would come from a loan that likely would be repaid in three to five years. Some money could be available if a capital funding request is approved by the state. Some money from the college’s library fund also might be used.

