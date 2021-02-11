Glancing Back for Feb. 11

100 years ago,
Feb. 11, 1921
MATTOON — Employees of the Illinois Central Railroad smoothed out the Charleston Avenue bridge today and ironed out the approaches. The method was to cut a trench in the bricks and then place a heavy plank over the bricks that had swollen and they were smoothed back into place. The next work will be done on the Broadway bridge, and all the bridges will be placed in good condition... MATTOON — A huge engine from the Baldwin Locomotive Works was on the Big Four Railroad tracks near Ninth Street and the car shop from 3 o'clock yesterday afternoon to 10 o'clock last night. It was on its way to its purchaser, the Southern Pacific Railroad of Los Angeles. The engine is 120 feet long and has capacity for 12,000 gallons of water and 4,000 gallons of oil. There is no roundhouse on the system large enough to take it in and no turntable of sufficient capacity to turn it. It is to be used in the mountains out west and where enormous traction is necessary. The weight of the engine is 391,000 pounds.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — City officials today are pondering the question of how Mattoon decreased in population by 744 people — at least by U.S. Census Bureau count — since last June. At that time the district manager for the census announced Mattoon's preliminary population as 20,425. Today, the census office in Chicago said the final official figure for Mattoon is 19,681. The final Charleston census figure is 16,421, an increase from the preliminary figure of 16,162. In 1960, Charleston's official population was listed at 10,505 with Mattoon's population at that time being 19,088... MATTOON — The chairman of the board of the Illinois State Chamber of Commerce said in Mattoon yesterday that better government-business cooperation is needed to solve the nation's problems. But Ralph Claassen said nothing would contribute more to improving the relationship between business and government "than for government to abandon its assumed role as protector of labor against the imaginary or alleged impositions of business." Claassen, vice president and general production manager of Hiram Walker and Sons in Peoria, addressed area business officials as part of a series of State Chamber meetings across the state.