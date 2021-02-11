Glancing Back for Feb. 11

MATTOON — Employees of the Illinois Central Railroad smoothed out the Charleston Avenue bridge today and ironed out the approaches. The method was to cut a trench in the bricks and then place a heavy plank over the bricks that had swollen and they were smoothed back into place. The next work will be done on the Broadway bridge, and all the bridges will be placed in good condition... MATTOON — A huge engine from the Baldwin Locomotive Works was on the Big Four Railroad tracks near Ninth Street and the car shop from 3 o'clock yesterday afternoon to 10 o'clock last night. It was on its way to its purchaser, the Southern Pacific Railroad of Los Angeles. The engine is 120 feet long and has capacity for 12,000 gallons of water and 4,000 gallons of oil. There is no roundhouse on the system large enough to take it in and no turntable of sufficient capacity to turn it. It is to be used in the mountains out west and where enormous traction is necessary. The weight of the engine is 391,000 pounds.