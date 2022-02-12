Glancing Back for Feb. 12: The Jolly Green Wave Giant continues scoring surge

CHARLESTON – A coalition of Lincoln Lake opponents yesterday released the names of people allegedly listed in the 1971 Coles County plat book who own land in the proposed lake area and are active promoters of the project. The names were released by the Committee on the Embarras River, state Rep. John Hirschfeld and several upstream farmers. The list of landowners, according to the coalition, include Charleston Mayor Max Cougill; Lyle Eversole, a member of the Wabash Valley Commission; Shear Corp., a land development group that includes several Charleston men; and Henry Stackhouse of Pleasant Grove Township, secretary of the Wabash Valley Association. When contacted, Mayor Cougill admitted he owns 42 acres of land east of Lincoln Log Cabin but denied it is a conflict of interest… MATTOON – Jeff Furry is a name that Stephen Decatur fans won’t soon forget. The Jolly Green Wave Giant scored more than 40 points in both games with the Reds this season. After scoring 41 against Decatur on Jan. 7, Furry tallied 42 last night as Mattoon topped Decatur 78-51. It was the fifth time this season the 6-foot-8 Furry has topped the 40-point mark. He set the single-game record of 43 points against Urbana on Dec. 11. He also collected 42 against Mount Zion on Dec. 4 and 42 against Mount Prospect on Dec. 30. Furry now is averaging 26.1 points a game.

CHARLESTON – With the first phase of renovations completed, faculty and staff members moved yesterday into several of the Buzzard Educational Building’s new offices. Work on the Eastern Illinois University building is continuing on schedule despite a one-month delay in moving occupants of the building into the finished areas. Five departments have remained in Buzzard since renovations began in January in 1996 and were moved into newly constructed offices as work on the other half begins. The second phase of construction is expected to be completed in August. The renovation/remodeling of the one-time Buzzard Lab School is a $10 million project… MATTOON – Police uncovered an elaborate drug-growing operation in a Mattoon residence while executing a search warrant yesterday afternoon. Jack Bathe of Mattoon faces a possible Class X felony charge after officers seized about 1½ pounds of processed narcotic mushrooms and a complete growing operation capable of growing an ounce of processed mushrooms per day. Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Dave McLearin, head of the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force, said he had never seen an operation like this one. Officials said they seized thousands of dollars of equipment capable of producing more than $70,000 worth of hallucinogenic mushrooms a year… CHARLESTON – Five Charleston High School students were selected as All-State musicians and participated in activities at the convention of the Illinois Music Educators Association in Peoria. Molly Kirk was named to the honors choir, Christine Sanders was a member of the North Central Association honors choir, Alicia Doudna and Jeff Lee were named to the honors orchestra and Leslie Good was named to the All-State orchestra.