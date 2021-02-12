Glancing Back for Feb. 12

100 years ago,
Feb. 12, 1921
MATTOON — Today is the 112th anniversary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln and although it is to be observed, it will be done here in no special manner. Principals of the various schools of the city observed the occasion Friday, but with no set program. In Springfield, home of the 16th president, respects were paid at his final resting place and at the home in which his family lived. The annual Lincoln banquet will be tonight at the Leland Hotel and Gov. Small will serve as toastmaster. Senor Pezet, ambassador from Peru, and Gov. Sproul of Pennsylvania will give addresses. Vachel Lindsay, local poet, will recite his poem, "Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight." ... MATTOON — A fine feast of roast Hampshire hog was served by the Coles County Hampshire Breeders Association and their guests, members of the boys and girls pig clubs of the county and certain of their friends. The menu included all the "fixin's" of one of the best meals served in Mattoon this year. Several of the boys — Walter Macke, Lyle Shoot and Delbert Ames — and Bertha Rathe gave stories of their raising pigs and winning prizes at county fairs and the international show. The close of the program was a production of the Pig Club songs, closing with the Illinois and Coles County yells.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Vicki Sands and Kent Wilhelm have been named recipients of the 1970-71 student achievement awards at Lake Land College. They will receive $100 each and represent Lake Land in district contests scheduled in March. Awards are based on student achievements and participation in campus and community activities. Miss Sands is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Sands of Shelbyville. She is a sophomore business major. Wilhelm, of Sullivan, is the son of Mrs. Joyce Wilhelm of Decatur. A business administration major, he is employed part-time at Felicity Fashions in Sullivan and is president of the Lake Land Student Congress... MATTOON — Dr. W.L. Brunswick of Mattoon was elected president of the Coles County Heart Association at a meeting of the organization's medical advisory committee yesterday. Other officers elected were Dr. Mack Hollowell of Charleston, vice president; Mrs. Donald Huckstead of Mattoon, secretary; and Mrs. James Scherer of Mattoon, treasurer. Dr. Stanley Thiel of Mattoon is chairman of the medical advisory committee.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — "How to Respond in a Heartbeat" got people racing to this year's community-wide CPR event held at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and seven other locations this weekend. Officials said there were 450 participants certified in CPR at the eight locations. Kim Ervin, director of the SBLHC community health education department, said the cost of the event picked up by the SBL Health Foundation and the Lumpkin Health Education Fund. Ervin said this year's turnout was the largest number of participants in the three years it has been held... MATTOON — Meadowview Golf Course is now under new ownership. John Wade of the Wade Family Partnership purchased the former Buck Grove Golf Course, making him the third owner of the course south of Mattoon. Jeff Baldig, a Texas resident, will serve as president and general manager of the course. Baldig has been a golf course superintendent for the past 11 years.