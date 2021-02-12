Glancing Back for Feb. 12

MATTOON — Today is the 112th anniversary of the birth of Abraham Lincoln and although it is to be observed, it will be done here in no special manner. Principals of the various schools of the city observed the occasion Friday, but with no set program. In Springfield, home of the 16th president, respects were paid at his final resting place and at the home in which his family lived. The annual Lincoln banquet will be tonight at the Leland Hotel and Gov. Small will serve as toastmaster. Senor Pezet, ambassador from Peru, and Gov. Sproul of Pennsylvania will give addresses. Vachel Lindsay, local poet, will recite his poem, "Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight." ... MATTOON — A fine feast of roast Hampshire hog was served by the Coles County Hampshire Breeders Association and their guests, members of the boys and girls pig clubs of the county and certain of their friends. The menu included all the "fixin's" of one of the best meals served in Mattoon this year. Several of the boys — Walter Macke, Lyle Shoot and Delbert Ames — and Bertha Rathe gave stories of their raising pigs and winning prizes at county fairs and the international show. The close of the program was a production of the Pig Club songs, closing with the Illinois and Coles County yells.