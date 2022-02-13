Glancing Back for Feb. 13: Fun with bogus bills short lived

MATTOON – One of the quickest and best-handled arrests made by the Mattoon Police Department in some time was accomplished late Saturday afternoon when officers took into custody a man wanted by the federal government for altering and passing Federal Reserve Bank notes and United States silver certificates. The arrest came two hours after the first bogus bill was passed in Mattoon. J.J. Henry, said to operate a gun repair shop in Mason, was arrested near Magnet by two policemen. When arrested, Henry had in his possession altered U.S. money. An agent from the Secret Service office in St. Louis was notified. He arrived in Mattoon early Sunday morning and interviewed Henry from 4 o’clock Sunday morning to 3:30 o’clock in the afternoon. According to Police Chief McKleroy, Henry passed a counterfeit $20 bill to a Mattoon woman, bought tickets to the Mattoon Theater with a fake $10 bill and then tried to pass a fake $10 bill at the Thatcher Bros. Garage… MATTOON – There was no general observance in this city, yesterday or today, of the anniversary of the birth of Lincoln, who would was born 113 years ago yesterday. In most of the churches of Mattoon, however, the life of Lincoln came up for its share of attention. Some ministers devoted their entire sermons to the life and teachings of the great man. In Paris, dedication was held of a tablet marking the place of Lincoln’s visits to Paris on the old 18th Circuit. The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution provided the marker and arranged the service on the northwest corner of the Edgar County Courthouse. Many hundreds of people attended.