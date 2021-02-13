Glancing Back for Feb. 13

MATTOON — City officials said today that state motor fuel tax allocations will decrease because of the substantial loss in Mattoon's population from the preliminary to the final 1970 census figures. With a decrease of 744 people in the final census population of 19,681, the city will lose a little over $7,000 a year in motor fuel tax allocations. City Clerk Charles White also said that state income tax allocations are made on the basis of city population. Revenue sharing, if approved by the federal government, will likely also be made by population... MATTOON -— Tim Nash and Rick Ingle, both of Boy Scout Troop 55, received their Eagle Scout awards yesterday during ceremonies at the First Presbyterian Church of Mattoon. Nash is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Bill Nash of Mattoon. Ingle is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Ingle of Mattoon. The Lions Club is sponsor of the troop. The club was represented at the ceremony by Truman Sanner.

MATTOON — A Boulder, Colo., man with Coles County roots bought 80 acres of prime farmland yesterday. Robert Knollenberg bid $245,000, or an average of $3,062.50 per acre, for the two 40-acre tracts. Both tracts are about three miles north of Mattoon. Observers said the price is the most paid for Coles County farmland since the early 1980s. Knollenberg grew up near the land he bought in Humboldt Township. The five-year average corn yield for the land is 167.6 bushels an acre. The five-year average bean yield is 49.5 bushels an acre... ARTHUR — When Richard Wright and his 10-member family lost their home and most of their possessions the night of Feb. 6, word of their loss quickly made the rounds. And, just as quickly, people started giving what they could. More than two pickup trucks of clothes have been donated and there are three pickup trucks with other items for the family. People have brought bedroom sets, dining room tables, couches and even microwaves. An account also has been set up on the Wrights' behalf at the State Bank of Arthur.