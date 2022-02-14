Glancing Back for Feb. 14: Mattoon High School wins Sweepstakes in the seven-team speech festival

100 years ago,

Feb. 14, 1922

NEOGA – The Cumberland County Red Cross Association has secured the services of a Red Cross school nurse for the county. Mrs. W.R. Rhodes of Toledo, as chairman of the nurse committee, has after two years of constant endeavor been successful in employing Miss Birdie Skinner, a resident of Granite City. Miss Skinner is a registered nurse, has experience as a school nurse and saw service as a Red Cross nurse during the world war. Her work will take her to all schools of the county, both rural and in town. Miss Skinner’s salary is to be $150 a month… CHARLESTON – Seventeen high schools will take part in the district basketball tournament to be held in the Eastern Illinois State Teachers College gym March 2-4. The three days promise to make basketball history in this section of the state. Entries have been divided into two divisions, according to the size of the school, and the first division will include Paris, Mattoon, Charleston, Teachers College, Oakland, Neoga, Windsor and Chrisman. Westfield, Sidell, Kansas, Hindsboro, Stewardson, Ashmore, Hume, Brocton and Strasburg will represent the second division. The winners of the two divisions will play for the district championship.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Mattoon High School won the Big Twelve Sweepstakes in the seven-team speech festival held at Bloomington High School Saturday. Mattoon’s victory was its third in the last five years. MHS edged Bloomington 50-49 for the title. Larry Hart, speech and debate coach at MHS, said the contest was broken into three parts: individual events, debate and dramatics. Mattoon placed second in the drama category with a presentation of “Zoo Story.” Randy Cason and Ralph Easter of MHS both were named to the all-festival play cast. Mattoon’s two debate squads finished third and fourth overall. Mattoon had several first-place winners in individual events: Liz Goetz, humorous interpretation; Joe Kabbes, after dinner; and Marian Vogelsang, verse reading; Bob Corn of Mattoon was named second overall as best speaker… MATTOON – Eight local residents will challenge the male faculty members of Central Junior High School in a donkey basketball game Thursday night. The eight who hope to remain on the backs of their donkeys are Bill Hamel, Wayne Bolsen, Bernard Furry, Bernard deBuhr, Gary Brandt, Pete Genta, Sam Clem and Justin Grady. Proceeds of the game will go to the CJHS Letterman’s Club… CHARLESTON – Coles County Clerk Harry F. Grafton said the cost of last week’s County Board primary election was $12,160.65. A total of 1,861 people voted. This means it cost $6.53 per vote to hold the primary. The largest expense was $8,392.40 for the election judges and polling place rental.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – A Mattoon woman was treated at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center yesterday after an accident in which her car rammed into the front door of the former Arcade Drug Store building at 124 S. 17th St. The car, driven by Lucille Turner of Mattoon, collided with a pickup truck driven by a Humboldt teen. The Turner car was northbound on 17th while the pickup truck was eastbound on Charleston Avenue. The impact caused the Turner car to leave the road, miss the traffic signal standard and run squarely into the door of the vacant building… CHARLESTON – The Lincoln/Sargent Farm Foundation has announced that its annual campaign raised $12,000 in 1996. The Lincoln/Sargent historic site also hosted 117,000 visitors in 1996, up 2 percent over 1995. The foundation’s annual dinner will be held April 5 at the Eastern Illinois University Union Grand Ballroom. Members of the Lincoln/Sargent Farm Foundation Board include Linda Adams, president; Pam Livesay, vice president; Marty Parkes, secretary; and Darrell Richey, JoAnn Homann, John Phipps, Barbara Haberer, Dennis Gathmann, Ron Batterham, Sue Shepherd, Jim Johnson, J.W. Oglesby, Jim Fleming, Jean Rasmussen and A.W. Spellman. Tom Vance is the site superintendent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0