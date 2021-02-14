Glancing Back for Feb. 14

100 years ago,
Feb. 14, 1921
MATTOON — Fifty-seven men in the car department of the Big Four Railroad shops were laid off at 4 o'clock this afternoon, under the notice posted last week. Rumors of the layoff of 126 more men in the same department have been around the streets for several days. W.C. Fizer, general car foreman, said no further layoff notices have been posted. He added that he will have information on additional layoffs soon. The Big Four is the last of the railroads to lay off men in the shops... MATTOON — A license to wed was issued by Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston Saturday to Earl Sumerlin, 22, and Miss Margaret Hartley, 20, both of Mattoon, but there was no wedding ceremony. Miss Hartley played the wedding march Saturday evening at the wedding of her friend, Miss Violet Koessler and Robert Irons. Rumor has it that young Sumerlin, who had been paying marked attention to Miss Hartley, wished to "spring a surprise" by having a double marriage ceremony and, without the knowledge of Miss Hartley, secured the marriage license. Miss Hartley's mother, when apprised of the situation, took a decided hand in the affair, and — well, the result was there was no double ceremony.
50 years ago, 1971
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Thanks to a partnership between Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, area Rotary clubs, Dr. Shailesh Zaveri and medical equipment companies, 120 high school sophomores will receive free heart scans in March. While rare, heart conditions can be deadly for young active people. An Olympic skater and college and professional athletes all have died in recent years due to undetected heart problems. Zaveri, a cardiologist, said fewer than five in 100,000 adolescents die each year of heart failure. The issues often go undetected because an echocardiogram costs about $500. Thanks to donated equipment and time plus Rotary's financial contributions, local high school students can have the test... MATTOON — Convicted mass murderer Charles Fuller must wait three years before his next parole hearing. The Prisoner Review Board again unanimously denied parole for Fuller after a parole in January. William Cox of Mattoon, father of the five children Fuller shot to death in April 1968, said the family was pleased by the ruling. Fuller, now 46, was sentenced to 140 to 198 years in prison. He has never received a single vote for parole.