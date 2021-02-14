Glancing Back for Feb. 14

MATTOON — Fifty-seven men in the car department of the Big Four Railroad shops were laid off at 4 o'clock this afternoon, under the notice posted last week. Rumors of the layoff of 126 more men in the same department have been around the streets for several days. W.C. Fizer, general car foreman, said no further layoff notices have been posted. He added that he will have information on additional layoffs soon. The Big Four is the last of the railroads to lay off men in the shops... MATTOON — A license to wed was issued by Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston Saturday to Earl Sumerlin, 22, and Miss Margaret Hartley, 20, both of Mattoon, but there was no wedding ceremony. Miss Hartley played the wedding march Saturday evening at the wedding of her friend, Miss Violet Koessler and Robert Irons. Rumor has it that young Sumerlin, who had been paying marked attention to Miss Hartley, wished to "spring a surprise" by having a double marriage ceremony and, without the knowledge of Miss Hartley, secured the marriage license. Miss Hartley's mother, when apprised of the situation, took a decided hand in the affair, and — well, the result was there was no double ceremony.