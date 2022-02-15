Glancing Back for Feb. 15: Jefferson School’s ninth grade basketball team tops century mark again

100 years ago,

Feb. 15, 1922

MATTOON – While elevators in surrounding counties are receiving record shipments of corn, less corn has been disposed of by Coles County farmers in the past 10 days than at any time during the season. This despite the belief that as soon as corn went to 40 cents a bushel it would be disposed of in avalanches. Reports coming from Moultrie, Douglas, Macon and other nearby counties are to the effect that farmers are selling their corn just as fast as they can haul it. Less than 20,000 bushels have been received by elevators serving the west part of Coles County, for which farmers received 40 cents. One elevator operator said he thinks farmers believe they will hold their corn for 45 cents or even for 50 cents a bushel… MATTOON – Highway District Engineer C.M. Hathaway, in charge of construction of the state highway from Mattoon to Effingham, has notified Coles County Superintendent of Highways Frank Bishop that the road from Neoga to Mattoon will follow the east side of the Illinois Central Railroad right of way, finally settling the numerous reports of just what line the proposed highway would follow. When completed to Effingham, the road will mean paved roads will reach from Mattoon to Chicago, St. Louis, Terre Haute, Indianapolis, Springfield and other cities. Perpetual upkeep of the road is guaranteed by the state.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Robert D. Webb, vice president of Lake Land College since it went into operation in 1967, last night was named president of the college, effective upon the retirement of Virgil Judge. The college board unanimously named Webb moments after it accepted the resignation of Judge, effective Sept. 1. Webb, 43, was superintendent of the Shelbyville school district prior to coming to Lake Land. Webb has a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and a master’s from the University of Illinois. He is a now a candidate for a doctorate at Illinois… CHARLESTON – Five teens from the First Christian Church of Charleston are scheduled to attend the annual International Affairs Seminar in Washington, D.C., next month. Attending from Charleston will be Rhonda Warpenburg, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Warpenburg; Mary Lynn Catron, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Catron; Barry Johnson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brace Johnson; Janice Rundle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Al Rundle; and Peggy Burke, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Burke… ARCOLA – Jefferson School’s ninth grade basketball team continued their high-scoring ways here last night with a 110-38 win over the Arcola freshman team. The Jets are now 12-0. It marks the fourth consecutive game the Jefferson freshman squad has topped the century mark. The string began with a 123-68 win over Paris, followed by a 117-84 decision over Shelbyville and a 101-52 triumph over Decatur MacArthur. Ron Radloff led the Jets with 19 points last night as five players scored in double figures.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University is ready for the $1.98 million in capital development money it will receive as part of the state bonds program tentatively agreed on by state legislators Thursday. The agreement also will provide $1.6 million for Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site for construction of a visitors center. If the bonds gain final approval, EIU will use $1 million of its funds for the planning of the Booth Library renovations. The remainder of EIU’s funds will go towards deferred maintenance projects on campus… MATTOON – A Mattoon woman is in fair condition at the burn unit of a Springfield hospital after fire gutted most of the inside of her home Thursday. Rose Kittell discovered the fire about 10:30 p.m. at her residence on North 12th Street. The fire apparently started when Kittell apparently fell asleep in a chair and a cigarette ignited the chair. Fire spread throughout the house and she was able to escape through a back door. Kittell was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and then transferred to the burn unit at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0