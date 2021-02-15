Glancing Back for Feb. 15

100 years ago,
Feb. 15, 1921
MATTOON — Another 100 men, plus several foremen, in the Big Four Railroad's car department are being laid off. With 157 men now laid off, it leaves only the general foreman, three foremen, two clerks and 70 men in the car department. W.C. Fizer, general car foreman, said the layoffs are due to a reduction in business on the railroad. Mr. Fizer said he hopes some of the men will be called back to work in April... MATTOON — Pussy willows bloomed today and the third consecutive June-like day, 70 degrees warm, mystified the almanac man, who has dated the season and called it February. Overcoats have been discarded in Mattoon. Traveling salesmen for Palm Beach suits are advising stores to stock up at once. The violets are already speculating whether it is best to await the appearance of more drops before spreading their leaves. The robin, now getting rather frequent, has even been thought to be carrying a straw in his bill.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — City officials have received notice from Illinois Secretary of State John W. Lewis that Mattoon's official population has been set at 19,681. The notification said a certificate of the official count has been filed in Lewis' office by the U.S. Census Bureau. Mayor Morgan Phipps has asked U.S. Rep. William L. Springer, R-Champaign, to find out why the final count is 744 less than Mattoon's preliminary census population of 20,425 released last June... CHARLESTON — Debbie Minter, a sophomore from Chicago, was named Miss Black EIU last night in competition with 15 other contestants. Runners-up in the pageant held in McAfee Gym, included Rosalyn Alexander, freshman, first; Linda Rucker, sophomore, second; and Debra Rush, freshman, third. All three women also are from Chicago. Escorts for all pageant candidates were Nathaniel Scott, Harvey Person and Willie White. Miss Minter will receive a number of gifts from Charleston merchants.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — About 21,000 pounds of food is available for families of locked-out Trailmobile employees, thanks to the employees' union. Roger Robinette, a member of United Paperworkers International Union Local 7195 and supervisor of the union's food bank, said food was purchased at a discount through the Illinois Labor Council. Mostly dry goods will be available to the Trailmobile locked-out workers but eight freezers were on hand to store perishable items. The food will be separated and bagged so that each family will receive its share of the food by Feb. 20. The amount of food will be adjusted based on size of the family... MATTOON — In a case that holds interest for the state and national medical community, an appellate court is considering a dispute between a physician and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The 4th District Appellate Court heard arguments yesterday in the case involving surgeon Richard Berlin and the hospital. Last year, Coles County Circuit Judge Dale Cini ruled that Berlin couldn't be held to the terms of the contract he signed with SBLHC because it was too restrictive and, therefore, legally unenforceable. The dispute began two years ago when Berlin left SBLHC and went to work for the Carle Clinic facility in Coles County. A ruling is not expected for a couple months.