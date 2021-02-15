Glancing Back for Feb. 15

CHARLESTON — About 21,000 pounds of food is available for families of locked-out Trailmobile employees, thanks to the employees' union. Roger Robinette, a member of United Paperworkers International Union Local 7195 and supervisor of the union's food bank, said food was purchased at a discount through the Illinois Labor Council. Mostly dry goods will be available to the Trailmobile locked-out workers but eight freezers were on hand to store perishable items. The food will be separated and bagged so that each family will receive its share of the food by Feb. 20. The amount of food will be adjusted based on size of the family... MATTOON — In a case that holds interest for the state and national medical community, an appellate court is considering a dispute between a physician and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The 4th District Appellate Court heard arguments yesterday in the case involving surgeon Richard Berlin and the hospital. Last year, Coles County Circuit Judge Dale Cini ruled that Berlin couldn't be held to the terms of the contract he signed with SBLHC because it was too restrictive and, therefore, legally unenforceable. The dispute began two years ago when Berlin left SBLHC and went to work for the Carle Clinic facility in Coles County. A ruling is not expected for a couple months.