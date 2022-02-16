Glancing Back for Feb. 16: Coles Co. Board to improve roads near planned hospital

MATTOON – The third annual dinner of the Coles County Hampshire Breeders Association was held in the Mattoon Association of Commerce rooms. The dinner, which featured roast Hampshire with baked apples, followed an afternoon sale of purebred Hampshires by Tony Rathe and Henry Macke. The sale included 50 purebred sows and gilts and was accompanied by much spirited boasting, although no record prices were obtained. The highest price bid at the sale was $157.50 for Kate’s Fancy II. The total amount received from the sale of 50 hogs being $2,938… MATTOON – Rev. Father Ahern, pastor of the Catholic churches at Hume and Brocton, formerly assistant pastor to Rev. Father Higgins of the Immaculate Conception Church in Mattoon, left Hume this week for a trip abroad. From New York he will sail on the Adriatic, going first to the Holy Land, then to Algiers, Rome and France to visit Lourdes, and then to his old home in Ireland. While in Rome he will have an audience with Pope Pius XI. He expects to be gone for several months.