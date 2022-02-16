Glancing Back for Feb. 16: Coles Co. Board to improve roads near planned hospital

100 years ago,
Feb. 16, 1922
MATTOON – The third annual dinner of the Coles County Hampshire Breeders Association was held in the Mattoon Association of Commerce rooms. The dinner, which featured roast Hampshire with baked apples, followed an afternoon sale of purebred Hampshires by Tony Rathe and Henry Macke. The sale included 50 purebred sows and gilts and was accompanied by much spirited boasting, although no record prices were obtained. The highest price bid at the sale was $157.50 for Kate’s Fancy II. The total amount received from the sale of 50 hogs being $2,938… MATTOON – Rev. Father Ahern, pastor of the Catholic churches at Hume and Brocton, formerly assistant pastor to Rev. Father Higgins of the Immaculate Conception Church in Mattoon, left Hume this week for a trip abroad. From New York he will sail on the Adriatic, going first to the Holy Land, then to Algiers, Rome and France to visit Lourdes, and then to his old home in Ireland. While in Rome he will have an audience with Pope Pius XI. He expects to be gone for several months.
50 years ago, 1972
CHARLESTON – The Coles County Board yesterday voted to improve roads on the west and north sides of the proposed Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center at a cost of $260,000, provided the state agrees to build the intersection and turnoffs from Illinois Route 16. According to State’s Attorney L. Stanton Dotson, the board’s legal adviser, the state tentatively agreed to build two turn lanes on Route 16. The proposed intersection would be located at the juncture of Route 16 and a road which runs along the west side of the hospital property between Mattoon and Charleston… MATTOON – The Mattoon City Council last night placed on file requests from Mattoon police and fire employees for wage increases and other benefits. Police and firefighters are asking for a 5.5 percent pay increase. Police officers also seek three weeks’ vacation after five years of service and four weeks after 10 years. Currently, police officers get three weeks’ vacation after 10 years. Firefighters also ask for three paid holidays a year.
25 years ago, 1997
