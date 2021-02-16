Glancing Back for Feb. 16

100 years ago,
Feb. 16, 1921
MATTOON — Claiming that recent boosts in rates on water, heat, electricity and gas on the part of the Central Illinois Public Service Co. to its customers in Mattoon were not justified, the Mattoon City Council last night took action aimed at lowering those rates. By unanimous vote, the council instructed City Attorney Real to go before the the state utilities commission in Springfield and ask for a lowering of the rate of the four commodities. Alderman Boyle first raised the issue and said the CIPS company cuts off customers' service if their payment is late by merely one day. Then, said the alderman, the company exacts a charge of $5 from the customer before service can be continued... MATTOON — Shipments of onion sets from Chicago will soon begin on the Illinois Central Railroad and warnings for care in handling have been sent along the line. The onions are to be shipped in refrigerator cars and instructions for keeping the temperature high enough and preventing it from getting too high are included in the most recent bulletin.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — A slight chemical imbalance might be the reason for a peculiar taste and smell of the drinking water at some Mattoon homes. Dean Van Wie, water and sewer department superintendent, said last week his office received about 10 calls about a peculiar taste and odor in the water. He said his office could find nothing wrong. He said there is a problem with one meter that measures the amount of water being pumped from the plant. He said that may be altering the effect of the ammonia and chlorine combination that may give the water a chlorine taste... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University President Quincy Doudna said last night that he likely will recommend to the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities that a new addition to the EIU union not contain any motel rooms. University officials are considering building an addition east of the present Union building which would contain 25 motel units. Doudna, who retires Sept. 1, said he envisions a capacity enrollment of about 10,000 students. He said he still was not in favor of EIU reaching 15,000 enrollment.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Area corn yields were down in 1995, but farmers in Clark County were able to keep the dropoff to a minimum and harvested the best crop in the seven-county area. Bean yields also were off last fall, according to information released by the Illinois Agricultural Statistics Service. In 1995, Coles County farmers harvested an average of 126 bushels of corn an acre. That was 40 bushels an acre less than the 1994 average of 166 bushels. Soybean yield average was 41 bushels an acre in Coles County. Clark County farmers' corn yield was 131 bushels an acre to lead the area while Douglas County led the area in bean yields at 44 bushels an acre... CHARLESTON — One of two Charleston High School students charged with calling in bomb threats to the school has admitted to a charge of disorderly conduct. The 15-year-old boy was placed on probation for a year under terms of an agreed-to disposition in Coles County's juvenile court. Another boy, also 15, appeared in court and was appointed a public defender. The boy will return to court next week. The boys are accused of calling in two bomb threats to CHS on the morning of Dec. 12.