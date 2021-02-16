Glancing Back for Feb. 16

MATTOON — Claiming that recent boosts in rates on water, heat, electricity and gas on the part of the Central Illinois Public Service Co. to its customers in Mattoon were not justified, the Mattoon City Council last night took action aimed at lowering those rates. By unanimous vote, the council instructed City Attorney Real to go before the the state utilities commission in Springfield and ask for a lowering of the rate of the four commodities. Alderman Boyle first raised the issue and said the CIPS company cuts off customers' service if their payment is late by merely one day. Then, said the alderman, the company exacts a charge of $5 from the customer before service can be continued... MATTOON — Shipments of onion sets from Chicago will soon begin on the Illinois Central Railroad and warnings for care in handling have been sent along the line. The onions are to be shipped in refrigerator cars and instructions for keeping the temperature high enough and preventing it from getting too high are included in the most recent bulletin.