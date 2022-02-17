Glancing Back for Feb. 17: Elaborate celebration marks Mattoon Lions Club receiving charter

100 years ago,

Feb. 17, 1922

MATTOON – The presentation of the charter of the Mattoon den of the International Association of Lions Clubs was celebrated last night with one of the most elaborate and entertaining banquets ever held by a civic club in Mattoon. The new chapter received its charter with the Lions’ roar, the volume of which could not be denied. Presentation of the charter was made by Dr. John W. Scott of Springfield, governor of the Illinois District of Lions International. Harry I. Hannah, president of the Mattoon Lions Club, received the charter and noted the club should be the nucleus of activity that would include a representative of every gainful occupation in Mattoon with the purpose of doing everything that would be of benefit to the civic development of Mattoon… ARCOLA – The Arcola elevators have furnished a good market for corn during the past two weeks. Most of the corn purchased was at 40 cents a bushel. The price today is 45 cents, and farmers who have not sold are holding out for 50 cents a bushel. The corn market continues to improve and so does wheat, the farmers are expecting a good price for the latter crop this coming summer. Loren Hall, manager of the elevator at Filson, suffered a painful and serious injury this week. He was receiving corn and followed a load up to the dump. He was standing next to a wagon when the team of mules became frightened, causing the wheel to run over his foot. His toes were crushed and his leg broken. He was taken to a hospital in Terre Haute.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – Now that state funds totaling more than $2.7 million have been released, Lake Land College is moving ahead with plans for Phase II of campus construction. Bids on the general contract for construction will be opened April 11. Plans and specifications will be available after March 7 from Phillipps, Swager and Associates of Peoria, the construction architects. Buildings planned for Phase II include a health and activity center, an additional classroom building and a vocational-technical shop building… CHARLESTON – Eastern Illinois University officials announced today they will accept no further freshen applications for fall quarter, except for certain scholarship recipients. Sam Taber, dean of student academic services, said the cutoff also includes freshman and sophomore transfer applicants. Taber said the projected fall quarter enrollment is just over 9,100 students. That would be about 400 more than the fall 1971 enrollment of 8,790… MATTOON – A request by the City of Mattoon calling for the location of one of eight “little statehouses” between Mattoon and Charleston along Illinois Route 16, was passed in the form of a resolution by the Coles County Board on Monday. The “little statehouses” are designed to bring state government closer to the people, according to Gov. Richard Ogilvie.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – A Toledo man and a Rantoul teen-ager died in separate Coles County traffic accidents over the weekend. Michael N. Sparling, 29, of Toledo died late Friday night from injuries sustained in an alcohol-related, head-on auto accident on U.S. Route 45 south of Mattoon. Madonna J. Anguis, 26, of Arcola, a passenger in the Sparling car, also was injured. A vehicle driven by William K. Clark, 43, of Charleston, was traveling south in the northbound lanes causing the collision. Clark and Anguis both were listed in serious condition at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A 19-year-old Rantoul man was killed in the second accident when two cars collided at the intersection of Illinois Routes 49 and 16 east of Ashmore. The Rantoul man was traveling north on Route 49, failed to stop at the stop sign and his car was struck by a car driven by a Kansas driver… MATTOON – Several volunteer fire departments got first-hand experience Saturday in interior firefighting while bringing down a house along Country Club Road. The house, just east of Dettro Drive on the north side of the road, was burned in a training session for several departments. The lot is being converted to farmland. About 60 volunteer firefighters participated in the drill while others worked on other training at the house in weeks prior to the actual burning. Instructor from the University of Illinois oversaw the operation. All three stations from the Lincoln Fire Protection District had firefighters present. Among other departments participating were Neoga, Ashmore, Windsor and Cooks Mills.

