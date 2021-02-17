Glancing Back for Feb. 17

MATTOON — Charles S. Hoots was the last candidate to file a petition for a place on the ballot for the primary election to be held on March 8. He filed for city treasurer on the Mattoon ticket and will oppose James A. Brown for the Republican nomination. Four men have filed for mayor in the Republican primary. They are incumbent Mayor James A. Cisna, R.M. Utterback, R.M. Frisbey and Walter J. McDonnell. Alderman George Kizer is the lone Democrat to file for mayor... ARCOLA — Frank Collins, editor of the Arcola Herald newspaper, is to be the next mayor of Arcola, it was practically decided Monday. Mr. Collins is the nominee of the Arcola Chamber of Commerce and will head its ticket. Other Chamber of Commerce ticket candidates include Fred M. Groves, city clerk; Wayne Franklin, treasurer; John M. Eisele, police magistrate; and J.C. Ludolph, W.H. Smith and Ben F. Cox, aldermen. About 100 members of the Chamber were present and they gave enthusiastic approval to the ticket, which is likely to be the only one in the field at the coming city election.