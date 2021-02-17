Glancing Back for Feb. 17

100 years ago,
Feb. 17, 1921
MATTOON — Charles S. Hoots was the last candidate to file a petition for a place on the ballot for the primary election to be held on March 8. He filed for city treasurer on the Mattoon ticket and will oppose James A. Brown for the Republican nomination. Four men have filed for mayor in the Republican primary. They are incumbent Mayor James A. Cisna, R.M. Utterback, R.M. Frisbey and Walter J. McDonnell. Alderman George Kizer is the lone Democrat to file for mayor... ARCOLA — Frank Collins, editor of the Arcola Herald newspaper, is to be the next mayor of Arcola, it was practically decided Monday. Mr. Collins is the nominee of the Arcola Chamber of Commerce and will head its ticket. Other Chamber of Commerce ticket candidates include Fred M. Groves, city clerk; Wayne Franklin, treasurer; John M. Eisele, police magistrate; and J.C. Ludolph, W.H. Smith and Ben F. Cox, aldermen. About 100 members of the Chamber were present and they gave enthusiastic approval to the ticket, which is likely to be the only one in the field at the coming city election.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The apparent low bidder for improvements on South Ninth Street is Huckaba and Sons Construction of Charleston. That company's bid was $462,620.52. There were two other bids that also were opened at last night's Mattoon City Council meeting. Bids from Pana and Decatur firms both came in at higher amounts. Bids are on file for public inspection. The project will be from the tracks of the Illinois Central Railroad on South Ninth south to Old State Road. The county will pay for the portion from First Baptist Church to Old State Road... CHARLESTON — Three Charleston police officers have been temporarily suspended from duty for infractions of department rules. Edward Kallis, a detective, formerly an investigator for the Coles County state's attorney's office, was suspended five days. Kenneth L. Moses, the department's juvenile officer, and Sgt. Jack Turner were suspended three days each. Al Frommel, a member of the Charleston Police and Fire Commission Board, said the three were suspended by Police Chief Tom Larson for minor infractions.
25 years ago, 1996
CHICAGO — Amid reports that Trailmobile plans to bring replacement workers to the plant on Monday, locked-out Trailmobile employees took their grievances and picket line to Chicago yesterday. About 70 members of United Paperworkers Local 7591 traveled to Chicago to picket outside Trailmobile's corporate headquarters in the Amoco Building downtown. Workers said they hoped to take their situation directly to Edward Wenandi, chief executive officer for the Indonesia-based Gemala Group, which bought Trailmobile in 1991. About 1,000 workers at Trailmobile's Charleston plant were locked out Jan. 21 during contract negotiations... MATTOON — New facilities, including a different thrift store, top the agenda for new Coles County Salvation Army officers. Capts. Roger and Yvonne Windell moved to Mattoon from Minneapolis three weeks ago. The Windells hope to finalize plans and begin construction on a new thrift store. The couple will meet with the local Salvation Army board next week, review what's been done and begin a timetable. Mrs. Windell said the plan is to have a building that will meet the needs of the community that have been identified by past officers and boards.