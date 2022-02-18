Glancing Back for Feb. 18: Eastern president loses battle to retain PE class requirements

100 years ago,

Feb. 18, 1922

MATTOON – Cold weather has placed the Illinois Central Railroad’s electric train between here and Decatur out of commission for the time being. Until the weather moderates, the car will remain idle at the Mattoon shops. With the first warm day it will be placed back into active service. The electric train has been idle since Monday when it stalled near Decatur, when its oiling system congealed because of the cold weather. It had to be hauled back to Mattoon by steam train and placed in the shops. The steam trains have been placed back in service until some moderate weather again prevails… MATTOON – The filing of a petition by T.J. Alabaugh has caused considerable comment in Mattoon City Hall circles and other places, owing to the fact the police magistrate’s office has never been declared vacant. This despite the fact it was revealed several weeks ago that Police Magistrate Boruff had not properly filed his bond for the office and therefore was illegally holding the position. Alabaugh, who was succeeded by Boruff, was allowed to file his petition. There have been persistent rumors that Boruff would resign the office, but he denied emphatically yesterday and this morning that he would leave the office, in which he has three more years to serve of the four-year term.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Gilbert Fite, president of Eastern Illinois University, has lost his battle opposing the immediate elimination of physical education class requirements. The board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities has rejected Fite’s arguments for temporarily retaining the PE class requirement at EIU and the four other universities under the board’s jurisdiction. The board’s decision is in keeping with guidelines set by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. The Lake Land College board recently voted to eliminate mandatory physical education classes. Because Lake Land basketball coach Howard Garrett is the junior member of the PE faculty, his job may be eliminated… MATTOON – A number of officials were present this morning for groundbreaking ceremonies for low-rent public housing in Mattoon. Ceremonies were held at the site just east of Peterson Park where a high-rise apartment building for the elderly will be built. The high-rise is one of three low-rent public housing projects scheduled for Mattoon. There will be 100 units in the high-rise and 100 units for families at two other sites, one on the south side near Ninth Street and the other on the west side near 34th.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Enjoy these mild temperatures, but don’t get too comfortable. Spring hasn’t arrived yet. The temperature reached 49 degrees yesterday and could hit 60 today, said local weather observer Dalias Price. That compares to the normal high of 43 for this time of year. “Spring is on the way, but this is not a sign of it,” Price said. “It’s just a little interlude; a peephole.” After today, temperatures will return to more normal tomorrow with a high in the 40s and low in the 20s. After all, Price noted, the record low temperature for today is 14 below zero, set in 1910… CINCINNATI – Janet Horney of Charleston has been honored by the College Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati with three piano scholarships. She is a sophomore majoring in piano performance at CCM. Prior to her sophomore year, Horney was awarded the Dayas Memorial Scholarship, which continues through her undergraduate years. She also competed for the Rildia Bee Cliburn Scholarship, receiving more scholarship assistance from the mother of renowned pianist Van Cliburn. She also was awarded a scholarship by the Cincinnati Women’s Club. A 1995 graduate of Charleston High School, she is the daughter of Allan and Mary Ellen Horney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0