Glancing Back for Feb. 18

MATTOON — A meeting of former students of the University of Illinois was held in the auditorium of the Mattoon Public Library yesterday evening for the purpose of forming an Illini Club. Charles H. Fletcher served as chairman of the meeting. George Huff, director of athletics, and Robert Zuppke, head football coach, spoke at the meeting. Following their talks, an election of officers was held. Mr. Fletcher was elected club president. Miss Lillian Riddle was elected Mattoon vice president and Ben Anderson was elected Charleston vice president. Miss Lola Scott was chosen secretary... MATTOON — Mrs. Mary Hayes of Mattoon has received a large photograph from her son, Thomas J. Hayes, superintendent of the Indiana Division of the Big Four Railroad, which contains likenesses of Mr. Hayes, President-elect Warren G. Harding and several other officials. Mr. Hayes, a former Mattoon resident, is a personal friend of the incoming president. Also in the picture is E.M. Costin, general manager of the Big Four and based in Cincinnati. Mr. Costin also previously worked in Mattoon for the Big Four.