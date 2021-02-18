Glancing Back for Feb. 18

100 years ago,
Feb. 18, 1921
MATTOON — A meeting of former students of the University of Illinois was held in the auditorium of the Mattoon Public Library yesterday evening for the purpose of forming an Illini Club. Charles H. Fletcher served as chairman of the meeting. George Huff, director of athletics, and Robert Zuppke, head football coach, spoke at the meeting. Following their talks, an election of officers was held. Mr. Fletcher was elected club president. Miss Lillian Riddle was elected Mattoon vice president and Ben Anderson was elected Charleston vice president. Miss Lola Scott was chosen secretary... MATTOON — Mrs. Mary Hayes of Mattoon has received a large photograph from her son, Thomas J. Hayes, superintendent of the Indiana Division of the Big Four Railroad, which contains likenesses of Mr. Hayes, President-elect Warren G. Harding and several other officials. Mr. Hayes, a former Mattoon resident, is a personal friend of the incoming president. Also in the picture is E.M. Costin, general manager of the Big Four and based in Cincinnati. Mr. Costin also previously worked in Mattoon for the Big Four.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Mayor Morgan Phipps said today Mattoon officials are considering authorizing a special census recount of the city. The mayor said an official census would cost about $8,000. If calculations of city officials are correct, Mattoon could lose about $31,000 a year in motor fuel tax and income tax refunds. The preliminary 1970 census showed 20,425 people in Mattoon but the official census recently released gave Mattoon's population as 19,681. City officials have calculated Mattoon's population at 21,602... CHARLESTON — Three men were re-elected to three-year terms on the board of directors of Charleston Community Hospital Foundation yesterday evening. Re-elected were Kenneth E. Hesler, Robert Moore and H. Ogden Brainard. New officers of the foundation will be elected at a future board meeting. The foundation, which has 100 members, is a nonprofit organization that seeks, holds and administers gifts of money and property to the hospital.