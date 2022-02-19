Glancing Back for Feb. 19: Neoga seventh-grader wins Coles-Cumberland spelling bee

MATTOON – The Charleston-Mattoon Area Medical Planning Council is considering expanding to a multi-county council, according to Patricia Jenkins, secretary of the council. She said representatives of Clark, Cumberland, Douglas and Edgar counties have been invited to attend the council meeting next Thursday in Mattoon. Harold Ziebell of the state comprehensive planning office will speak and present a film on comprehensive health planning… CHARLESTON – Robert N. Hamilton, 28, of Mattoon was sentenced in Coles County Circuit Court yesterday to 14 to 35 years in state prison on negotiated charges of murder. Hamilton was charged with the Aug. 27, 1971, fatal shooting of Kenneth L. Staggs, 29, of Charleston at the Illinois Billiards and Tavern of Mattoon… MATTOON – Charges will be filed against Arthur Johnson, 39, of Charleston in connection with a shooting yesterday in Mattoon. Coles County State’s Attorney L. Stanton Dotson said attempted murder charges will not be filed until Tuesday because the courthouse is closed Monday due to Washington’s birthday. Authorities allege that Johnson shot Murray Junior Dixon, 42, of Mattoon. The incident occurred about 6 p.m. at John’s Bar in Mattoon. The two men apparently were arguing when Johnson, standing outside the bar, shot at Dixon, standing inside the door.

MATTOON – Visitors at Mattoon City Hall soon may get their picture taken on a closed circuit television system. The City Council yesterday agreed to advertise for bids for radio/communication equipment for the Mattoon Police Department and a closed circuit TV system similar to what’s used in banks. The closed circuit system will allow city officials to monitor activity of people coming and going to City Hall, and those waiting at the dispatch window in the police department. The council also approved city financial support for the proposed 250-acre business park just south of the Kal Kan plant north of the city. The council approved a 15-year, interest-free loan of up to $232,000 from the city’s revolving loan fund to pay for infrastructure to a 60,000-square foot building… CHARLESTON – An organizational meeting for all who want to work on racial tolerance issues will be held tomorrow night at the Eastern Illinois University Union. Ira Barrett, one of the organizers, said the group will set a statement of purpose, goals and delegate assignments. A similar meeting last fall, called “Not In Our Town,” drew about 400 people. That meeting, organized by EIU student Liz Halbert, was designed to bring issues of racial tolerance and diversity before the community… CHARLESTON – A Neoga seventh-grader was named top speller in the Coles-Cumberland Spelling Bee on Monday. Doty Jennings, daughter of Gregory and Melissa Jennings, correctly spelled “ramshackle” to win the contest among 14 students. The top four spellers will advance to the regional spelling contest in Decatur next month. Koy Cook of Greenup was second, William Kousma of Charleston placed third and Valerie Groves of Cumberland finished fourth.