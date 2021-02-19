Glancing Back for Feb. 19

100 years ago,
Feb. 19, 1921
MATTOON — Because scarlet fever has made its appearance in schools in this section of the state, Dr. R.J. Coultas, city health officer for Mattoon, has seen fit to have the basketball game tonight between Mattoon and Shelbyville high schools to be canceled. Dr. Coultas states that considerable risk would be run in allowing students to come from other cities and permit them to mingle with those who might be present to witness the game. Wishing to take the safest course so an outbreak of the dread disease would not have to be contended with, Dr. Coultas asked Principal Black to call off the game... MATTOON — Peter J. Sutter opened a modest restaurant on West Broadway Avenue just over a year ago with his partner John H. Katsinas of Decatur. The two men invested some $22,000 in equipping the new Victory restaurant, which will open next week at 1710 Broadway. There will be 24 tables which can seat 120 people while the 50-foot counter will have stools for 24 people. A complete bakery has been put in a basement room so two bakers will make all the bread and pastry used in the restaurant.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Toby Brant, 21, of Charleston took a big step toward paying off the mortgage on his home yesterday. Brant handed Olin C. Wirth, president of Mattoon Federal Savings and Loan, a check for $5,000. On May 2, 1969, Brant lost both feet in an explosion in Vietnam, where he was serving in the Army's 25th Division as a gunner in a platoon sergeant's tank. The check came from the state through the Illinois Veterans Commission. Brant's house is designed to accommodate a person with artificial limbs... MATTOON — February is Boy Scout Month. In recognition of this, we cite those Boy Scouts from the area who achieved Eagle Scout level in 1970. They include Scott D. Allen, Troop 41; Earl W. Simmons, Troop 57; Frank A. Kulze, Troop 75; John Mattox, Troop 57; James G. Bowers, Troop 41; Robert C. Ramsey, Post 50; Joseph A. McArthur, Troop 41; Terry A. McArthur, Troop 41; William D. Havlick, Troop 75; Tim L. Nash, Troop 55; Greg Swim, Troop 58; Robert A. Hoff, Troop 57; Alan M. Kramer, Troop57; and Richard A. Ingle, Troop 57.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Burning pallets behind the Mattoon Rural King store caused a major fire yesterday afternoon. One storage building was destroyed and another was damaged, doing at least a couple hundred thousand dollars in damage, Mattoon Fire Chief Ken Zike said. Lawn mowers, log splitters and plastic pipe were major items in the building that was destroyed, Zike said. The fire started about 12:15 p.m. when an employee was burning pallets behind the storage buildings. The "controlled burn" got out of hand in part because of the wind... CHARLESTON — A report in the Champaign News-Gazette alleges that state legislators continue to misuse a law that allows them to grant two two-year scholarships to state universities. The article claims that out of 1,371 tuition waivers granted to students at Eastern Illinois University and Western Illinois University, from 1989 to 1995, 132 were given to students with politically connected families. The law, dating from 1905, gives all 177 state legislators the ability to grant two scholarships, one to the University of Illinois and the other to any other state university.