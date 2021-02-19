Glancing Back for Feb. 19

MATTOON — Because scarlet fever has made its appearance in schools in this section of the state, Dr. R.J. Coultas, city health officer for Mattoon, has seen fit to have the basketball game tonight between Mattoon and Shelbyville high schools to be canceled. Dr. Coultas states that considerable risk would be run in allowing students to come from other cities and permit them to mingle with those who might be present to witness the game. Wishing to take the safest course so an outbreak of the dread disease would not have to be contended with, Dr. Coultas asked Principal Black to call off the game... MATTOON — Peter J. Sutter opened a modest restaurant on West Broadway Avenue just over a year ago with his partner John H. Katsinas of Decatur. The two men invested some $22,000 in equipping the new Victory restaurant, which will open next week at 1710 Broadway. There will be 24 tables which can seat 120 people while the 50-foot counter will have stools for 24 people. A complete bakery has been put in a basement room so two bakers will make all the bread and pastry used in the restaurant.