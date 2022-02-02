Glancing Back for Feb. 2: Changing 'atmosphere' prompts resignations of Coles Co. public defenders

CHARLESTON – Two packages, each containing $700 in cash, were stolen from the office of the American Express Company in Charleston sometime between 5 and 7 o’clock in the evening yesterday. The money was found about 4:30 o’clock this morning on the sidewalk on Madison Street, a half block east of Sixth Street and less than two blocks from the Express company office. The packages were found by police night patrolman Kidd while on his rounds. Thus far no arrests have been made. The money, it is said, had been left on top of the safe by William Record, the day man. It is said the day man was in the habit of leaving money on top of the safe that was to be shipped out during the early evening hours… MATTOON – C.H. Shutts, post commander of the Charles E. Rudy Camp of Spanish-American War Veterans, was notified yesterday by Congressman Allen F. Moore that legislation has been passed that would give an increase of $2 a month to widows of Spanish-American War veterans and $2 for each child. At present the widows of Spanish-American War veterans are receiving $12 a month while orphans receive $2 a month, giving the orphaned child a 100 percent increase.