Glancing Back for Feb. 2

MATTOON — A number of the top officials of the Illinois Central Railroad visited Mattoon on an inspection tour yesterday. Those in the party were General Superintendent G.E. Patterson of Chicago, District Engineer L.H. Bond of Chicago, J.W. Hevron of Champaign, superintendent of the Illinois Division, and Paymaster E.W. Davis of Champaign. They were accompanied on the tour by H.J. Roth of Mattoon, Indiana Division superintendent. The condition of the Illinois Central offices, equipment and right of way were a part of the inspection. Superintendent Roth then accompanied Mr. Patterson and Mr. Bond to Decatur to continue the inspection... MATTOON — Sgt. Mowry of the Army Recruiting Station in the Sparks block had a busy month during January during which he enlisted 28 men who were accepted for service. Sgt. Mowry stated that he is expecting a notice at any time to close the local office. The government closed the Navy and Marine recruiting offices in January. Col. Tanner of Springfield wired him to send in his enlistments as soon as possible as this is possibly the last chance for local enlistments for several years.

MATTOON — If, as legend has it, the groundhog popped his head above ground this morning, the Mattoon area is in for another six weeks of winter. Legend says that if the animal on Feb. 2 — Groundhog Day — sees his shadow it means another six weeks of cold weather. This morning the weather was sunny, but quite cold. The low this morning in Mattoon was 4 degrees above zero... MATTOON — A sophomore student has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Lake Land College Board. He is William F. Hrudicka, 30, who lives at Lake Paradise. A Quincy native and Air Force veteran, Hrudicka is married to the former Peggy Lynn Montague in Mattoon in 1962. They have three children... SHELBYVILLE — Army Pfc. Michael E. Williams, 21, of Shelbyville has been reported killed in action in Vietnam. Williams was serving with Company D, 1st Cavalry Division. He was killed last Thursday. He entered the Army in May 1970. He was the son of Max and Helen Ann Archey Williams. He married Sheri Stanton in 1967 in Shelbyville. They have one son.