Glancing Back for Feb. 2

100 years ago,
Feb. 2, 1921
MATTOON — A number of the top officials of the Illinois Central Railroad visited Mattoon on an inspection tour yesterday. Those in the party were General Superintendent G.E. Patterson of Chicago, District Engineer L.H. Bond of Chicago, J.W. Hevron of Champaign, superintendent of the Illinois Division, and Paymaster E.W. Davis of Champaign. They were accompanied on the tour by H.J. Roth of Mattoon, Indiana Division superintendent. The condition of the Illinois Central offices, equipment and right of way were a part of the inspection. Superintendent Roth then accompanied Mr. Patterson and Mr. Bond to Decatur to continue the inspection... MATTOON — Sgt. Mowry of the Army Recruiting Station in the Sparks block had a busy month during January during which he enlisted 28 men who were accepted for service. Sgt. Mowry stated that he is expecting a notice at any time to close the local office. The government closed the Navy and Marine recruiting offices in January. Col. Tanner of Springfield wired him to send in his enlistments as soon as possible as this is possibly the last chance for local enlistments for several years.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — If, as legend has it, the groundhog popped his head above ground this morning, the Mattoon area is in for another six weeks of winter. Legend says that if the animal on Feb. 2 — Groundhog Day — sees his shadow it means another six weeks of cold weather. This morning the weather was sunny, but quite cold. The low this morning in Mattoon was 4 degrees above zero... MATTOON — A sophomore student has announced his candidacy for a seat on the Lake Land College Board. He is William F. Hrudicka, 30, who lives at Lake Paradise. A Quincy native and Air Force veteran, Hrudicka is married to the former Peggy Lynn Montague in Mattoon in 1962. They have three children... SHELBYVILLE — Army Pfc. Michael E. Williams, 21, of Shelbyville has been reported killed in action in Vietnam. Williams was serving with Company D, 1st Cavalry Division. He was killed last Thursday. He entered the Army in May 1970. He was the son of Max and Helen Ann Archey Williams. He married Sheri Stanton in 1967 in Shelbyville. They have one son.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — A fire that destroyed Charleston Community Church last summer is one of 20 suspicious fires the Charleston Fire Department investigated in 1995. Fire Chief Tom Watson said the cause of the fire, which resulted in a $4.1 million loss, is officially "undetermined, but we still feel it's a suspicious fire." The church fire drove the year's total fire loss up 811 percent to $4.5 million. The 1994 loss was $498,465... MATTOON — Bob Wiman has been elected to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The retired Mattoon coach finished his career with 350 wins and 190 losses. Besides the impressive winning record, Wiman coached Mattoon to one state finals berth, one sectional championship, nine regional championships and five Big 12 Conference titles. A Robinson native, Wiman played football at the University of Illinois and was a member of the 1953 Illini team that tied Michigan State for the Big Ten championship... ARCOLA — The City of Arcola has been awarded a $50,000 state grant for improvements to Moore Park, according to Assistant Senate Majority Leader Stanley Weaver, R-Urbana. The grant will be used to renovate Moore Park with playground equipment, a pavilion, restrooms and parking. In addition, existing tennis and basketball courts will be resurfaced, Weaver said.