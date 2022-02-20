Glancing Back for Feb. 20: Paris school board asked to allow dances after basketball games

100 years ago,
Feb. 20, 1922
MATTOON – The Mattoon Water Board has awarded to Frank Orndorff the amusement privileges at Paradise Park. If Mr. Orndorff makes certain specified improvements at the park, he is to pay the water board $240 yearly for a period of five years. If he fails to make the improvements, he is to pay the water board $450 a year for five years. Mr. Orndorff states he expects to spend between $4,000 and $5,000 in making improvements at the reservoir. Among the improvements planned are a bathing beach, a dancing pavilion, and improving the waterfront where boats are moored… PARIS – A petition is being circulated by a number of Paris High School students, to which the names of business men have been signed, requesting the school board to permit dances in the gymnasium after basketball games. Superintendent Hinkle has stated that this form of amusement has been permitted in other cities, but in his opinion it would be better to wait until next year when additions to the high school are completed. No decision has been made by the school board… CHARLESTON – Joe Adams, former manager of the Urban Park baseball team and now living in Herrick, is pulling up stakes and heading for Florence, Mo., where he expects to go into the hound business on a grand scale. Mr. Adams was manager of the Urban Park team back in 1905 or so, the team that produced Larry Doyle, Art Wilson, Nig Langdon, and other well-known ball players of the past and present. He has many friends here who wish him and his good wife goodbye. In the long ago, Joe piloted many a good baseball team. Now he runs foxes and goes to church.
50 years ago, 1972
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1997
CHARLESTON – More than 100 educators from Central Illinois learned how gang problems can develop in their communities during a seminar sponsored by the Eastern Illinois University department of education yesterday. The event featured speakers from the Illinois Crime Commission who specialize in gang investigations. Jerry Elsner, executive director of the Illinois Crime Commission, said educators they are the first line of defense in keeping gangs out of communities. A reciprocal reporting agreement between police and school officials is one way to keep tabs on potential gang infiltration… MATTOON – For the second year, several organizations and individuals are teaming up to provide potentially life-saving heart scans for area high school athletes. Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, along with area Rotary clubs and medical equipment companies and individuals, will examine about 150 sophomore athletes from 13 high schools in the Charleston-Mattoon area on March 8 during the second annual Rotary High School Athletic Heart Scan. Dr. Shailesh Zaveri, a cardiologist who is donating his skills to the program, said the first year of testing found 10 athletes with mild abnormalities and two with potentially serious problems.