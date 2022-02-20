Glancing Back for Feb. 20: Paris school board asked to allow dances after basketball games

MATTOON – The Mattoon Water Board has awarded to Frank Orndorff the amusement privileges at Paradise Park. If Mr. Orndorff makes certain specified improvements at the park, he is to pay the water board $240 yearly for a period of five years. If he fails to make the improvements, he is to pay the water board $450 a year for five years. Mr. Orndorff states he expects to spend between $4,000 and $5,000 in making improvements at the reservoir. Among the improvements planned are a bathing beach, a dancing pavilion, and improving the waterfront where boats are moored… PARIS – A petition is being circulated by a number of Paris High School students, to which the names of business men have been signed, requesting the school board to permit dances in the gymnasium after basketball games. Superintendent Hinkle has stated that this form of amusement has been permitted in other cities, but in his opinion it would be better to wait until next year when additions to the high school are completed. No decision has been made by the school board… CHARLESTON – Joe Adams, former manager of the Urban Park baseball team and now living in Herrick, is pulling up stakes and heading for Florence, Mo., where he expects to go into the hound business on a grand scale. Mr. Adams was manager of the Urban Park team back in 1905 or so, the team that produced Larry Doyle, Art Wilson, Nig Langdon, and other well-known ball players of the past and present. He has many friends here who wish him and his good wife goodbye. In the long ago, Joe piloted many a good baseball team. Now he runs foxes and goes to church.