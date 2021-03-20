Glancing Back for Feb. 20

CHARLESTON — A master plan for higher education issued today by the Illinois Board of Higher Education called for an enrollment ceiling at Eastern Illinois University of 9,600 full-time students. The figure is based on limits of 9,050 for undergraduate enrollment and 550 for grad student enrollment. The proposed master plan will be subjected to public hearings throughout the state, with one planned in Charleston for March 8. The master plan sets enrollment limits at each state university with a cap of 33,550 at the University of Illinois... MATTOON — One of three senior candidates will be named queen of the 36th annual Reserve Officers Training Corps military ball at Mattoon High School. The remaining two will be named senior attendants. The three candidates are Willa Campbell, Debbie Fleming and Patsy Monroe. Junior attendant is Maureen Kujawski while sophomore attendant is Kathy Ingle. Music will be furnished by the James Leming Orchestra... MATTOON — Army Spec. James M. Taylor III, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Taylor Jr. of Mattoon, is serving as an instructor at a Vietnamese-GI scout school with the 101st Airborne Division. The school, known as the Luc Luong 66 (Force 66) was originated in 1966. Many Viet Cong and North Vietnamese army soldiers who come over to the allied side are trained in the scout school. Their knowledge of jungle tactics and boobytraps saves hundreds of American lives, Taylor said.