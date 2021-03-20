Glancing Back for Feb. 20

100 years ago,
Feb. 20, 1921
Sunday. No paper.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — A master plan for higher education issued today by the Illinois Board of Higher Education called for an enrollment ceiling at Eastern Illinois University of 9,600 full-time students. The figure is based on limits of 9,050 for undergraduate enrollment and 550 for grad student enrollment. The proposed master plan will be subjected to public hearings throughout the state, with one planned in Charleston for March 8. The master plan sets enrollment limits at each state university with a cap of 33,550 at the University of Illinois... MATTOON — One of three senior candidates will be named queen of the 36th annual Reserve Officers Training Corps military ball at Mattoon High School. The remaining two will be named senior attendants. The three candidates are Willa Campbell, Debbie Fleming and Patsy Monroe. Junior attendant is Maureen Kujawski while sophomore attendant is Kathy Ingle. Music will be furnished by the James Leming Orchestra... MATTOON — Army Spec. James M. Taylor III, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Taylor Jr. of Mattoon, is serving as an instructor at a Vietnamese-GI scout school with the 101st Airborne Division. The school, known as the Luc Luong 66 (Force 66) was originated in 1966. Many Viet Cong and North Vietnamese army soldiers who come over to the allied side are trained in the scout school. Their knowledge of jungle tactics and boobytraps saves hundreds of American lives, Taylor said.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Exactly one month after they were first locked out, Trailmobile workers lined both sides of 14th Street yesterday to chant and jeer as replacement workers reported for their first day of work. About 600 regular Trailmobile workers showed up at 4 a.m. to protest. Sources said the company brought in about 65 workers yesterday and plans to bring in about 100 today. About 50 Illinois State Police troopers, Coles County Sheriff's Department deputies and Charleston police officers were at the plant in case there were disturbances... MATTOON — Marine Corps Sgt. Joe Martin, a graduate of Mattoon High School, participated in the Armed Forces Rifle and Pistol Match recently in Okinawa, Japan. There were 250 participants from all branches of the U.S. military. Sgt. Martin finished in first place with the M16 service weapon and third with the M9 pistol to rank first overall in the entire competition. Sgt. Martin has been in the Marines for eight years and is being transferred to Camp Lejeune, N.C.