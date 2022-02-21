Glancing Back for Feb. 21: Lake Land board hosts public hearing on proposed tax increase for building addition

100 years ago,

Feb. 21, 1922

MATTOON – Only one case of influenza has been reported to the Mattoon Health Department this winter, although reports coming in from nearby sections indicate that regular epidemics of the disease are in force in those places. There are a number of pneumonia cases, five having been reported yesterday to Dr. E.E. Richardson, city health officer. Several deaths have occurred in the past two months as a result of pneumonia. More than 10 cases of the disease have been reported in the past week. Three cases of scarlet fever and four of diphtheria complete the list of contagious diseases now under quarantine by order of the health department… MATTOON – L.C. Lord, president of the Eastern Illinois Normal School at Charleston, made an interesting talk to the teachers of the Mattoon schools and a few invited guests in the Public Library auditorium yesterday evening. Mr. Lord had for his subject, “Symbols,” the principal time being devoted to urging teachers and others to always be careful in the use of the proper word when giving expression to their ideas and thoughts. Mr. Lord stated a word or phrase used incorrectly is as distasteful and displeasing to the users of good English as is the incongruity of dress to those who are inclined to fastidious in personal appearance. Almost 100 people were in attendance.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – S. John Muller, Charleston city attorney, has reported that he prosecuted 338 ordinance violations during 1971. Muller, who is required by law to make an annual report, said the ordinance violations do not include traffic cases. He noted that prosecution of ordinance violations are going up “primarily because the city gets the money if it prosecutes, instead of the county or state.” During the year Muller also rendered title opinions on 21 different parcels of real estate within the city. He also drafted 40 resolutions and 33 ordinances during 1971. According to Muller, he also handled six lawsuits involving zoning. Four of the suits, Muller said, were decided in favor of the city while decisions on the other two are pending… MATTOON – There will be at least one TV set turned to channel 15 tonight when the movie “The Horse Soldiers” is shown. Mrs. Bill Bess, wife of Mattoon High School football coach Bill Bess, has a special interest in the film starring John Wayne and William Holden. Her father, the late Harold Sinclair, wrote the book on which the movie is based. “The Horse Soldiers” was published in 1956 and was one of many books authored by the Bloomington, Ill., native. Mrs. Bess stated that when “The Horse Soldiers” premiered in Bloomington in 1959, the occasion was proclaimed “Harold Sinclair Day.”

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON – Lake Land College district residents were given a chance yesterday to complain about paying higher taxes. With a couple of exceptions, however, they didn’t. The board of trustees conducted a public hearing on its intent to sell $2 million in bonds to fund 25 percent of a 42,000-square foot classroom building project. Though there was some opposition, most of those speaking favored permitting a property tax increase of about 5½ cents on every $100 of assessed valuation in the district for the next three years. The board of trustees will consider comments made at the hearing and will vote on the issue on March 10… ASHMORE – No matter how bad of shape it’s in, you can’t do anything about it if you don’t know who owns it. That’s still the situation with the old Ashmore Estates building, which Coles County officials say needs attention. But they don’t know who is responsible. The building is more than 80 years old but now consists of little more than a brick shell with a roof on top. Paul Swinford of Champaign was the last clear owner and might still be, although he says otherwise. Coles County Treasurer Bill Grimes says $8,500 in property taxes are owed on the building. Grimes said it’s likely the building will end up for sale in the county’s annual surplus property auction, probably in 1998.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0