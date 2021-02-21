Glancing Back for Feb. 21

MATTOON — The Kizer-Reynolds garage, a one-story brick building at Broadway and 15th Street, was partially destroyed by fire early Sunday morning, the loss to the structure and contents, including 48 automobiles, being approximately $50,000. The intense heat penetrated every part of the building. A shriveling, blistering heat crumpled the tops of the cars and rolled the varnish and paint off in strips. There were eight new cars and trucks in the garage and 22 second-hand cars belonging to the firm. Another 20 cars belonged to customers who were storing their cars or had them in for repairs... SHELBYVILLE — Seventeen high school basketball teams have been assigned to the Shelbyville tournament to be held March 10-12. Teams assigned to the Shelbyville district include Arthur, Bethany, Charleston, Chrisman, Farmersville, Fillmore, Hillsboro, Hume, Irving, Kansas, Mattoon, Neoga, Nokomis, Shelbyville, Stewardson and Windsor. C.P. Lantz of Charleston and P.L. Loomis of Centralia will be the officials. There are 70 more high schools across the state entered in the tournament this year than ever before.

MATTOON — A state law forced Commissioner Bill Wright to resign from the Mattoon City Council, effective March 1. The resignation comes as Wright begins to negotiate a new lease with the city involving the taxi cab company he owns. The cab stand is on property the city owns. City Attorney John Hefner, Wright's own lawyer and lawyers from the Illinois Municipal League agree that an officer of the city cannot do business with the city because it is a conflict of interest. Wright has served on the council for three years... CHARLESTON — About 80 angry, locked-out Trailmobile workers lashed out at the Charleston City Council's "neutral" stance last night. Twelve locked-out members of United Paperworkers Union Local 7591 and two Eastern Illinois University faculty members quizzed council members about police protection, Trailmobile's use of tax abatements and what the council could do to help solve the contract stalemate between the company and the union. Mayor Dan Cougill said he was neutral on the stalemate. Commissioner Gene Scholes said only company and union negotiators know the details of the impasse. About 1,000 Trailmobile workers are locked out.