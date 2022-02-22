Glancing Back for Feb. 22: Ground broken for first development in Mattoon business park

100 years ago,

Feb. 22, 1922

MATTOON – Two paving ordinances, one for the improvement for Champaign Avenue, between 16th and 19th streets, the other for the improvement of Richmond Avenue, from 21st Street to 33rd Street, were presented to the Mattoon City Council last night. Both measures were then placed in the hands of the judiciary committee for consideration. Alderman Boyle opposed the paving on Richmond, saying the cost to lot owners will be about $375 plus interest after they had been told the cost would be $275. Alderman Mitchell, a property owner on Richmond affected, said one property owner owned 29 lots and for years has opposed improvements. Mitchell said that while he believed he has the largest family on the street, he felt he could pay for the improvement if given 10 years. His remarks were applauded by his fellow aldermen… CHARLESTON – The members of Charleston chapter of Royal Arch Masons entertained 25 visiting Mattoon members with a dinner and work on the Royal Arch degree, the work being in charge of the degree staff of the Mattoon chapter. The Mattoon brethren, who arrived on the 6:15 o’clock car, were met by a committee of Charleston members and escorted to dinner for 54 at a restaurant. After dinner the party retired to the Charleston lodge rooms, where a large number of members were present and the Royal Arch degree was conferred on Arthur E. Craig, Frank Craig and Roy Austin.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has recommended that the Kraft Food Co. variance petition be granted subject to a limitation. Today the agency recommended that Kraft be prohibited from increasing its discharge to the city sewer system to more than 140,000 gallons a day “until such time as Mattoon has constructed the necessary facilities to safely and automatically transport the company’s wastes to the sewage treatment works.” The EPA said it was recommending approval of the variance “rather than penalize (Kraft) for the inaction of the City of Mattoon.” The Illinois Pollution Control Board has said Mattoon’s sewer system does not meet state standards… CHARLESTON – Eight bartenders were arrested last night by Charleston police and charged with selling liquor to a minor. The arrests were made after police sent a 20-year-old minor into each of eight liquor establishments with two policemen inside the building during the buy. Bartenders were arrested from the following businesses: Ike’s, The Rendezvous, Chink’s, Mr. G’s Pizza, Ted’s Warehouse, 17 Club, Charleston Package and Roc’s. Police said only one of the eight locations checked identification.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – It looks like the presence of endangered or threatened species won’t prevent Coles County from repairing a historic bridge near Lake Charleston. The state recently completed a study of the area of the Blakeman Bridge off of Illinois Route 130 and concluded that a single threatened species was “potentially there,” said George Rose of the Illinois Department of Transportation. The Blakeman Bridge was built in 1907. It crosses the Embarras River immediately east of the main entrance to Lake Charleston. The county wants to make cosmetic repairs to its deteriorated side rails. County Engineer Fred Sherer said the bridge is safe to cross. The only known home of the Harlequin darter, one of the rarest fish in the state, is near the bridge… MATTOON – More than 40 people turned out yesterday for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the first development at the Mattoon business park. Mayor Wanda Ferguson, developer Jack Schultz and Consolidated Communications President Robert Currey were on hand to christen the future site of a 60,000-square foot warehouse that will eventually bring 30 new jobs to the area. CCI will occupy 10,000 square feet of the building to use as a warehouse and distribution center, Currey said. The Mattoon City Council this week approved spending $232,000 for water, sewer and road improvements to connect the building.

