Glancing Back for Feb. 22

100 years ago,
Feb. 22, 1921
MATTOON — When the Coles County Board of Supervisors organizes in April, Mattoon Township will have six members of the board instead of five. The additional member is given Mattoon on account of the increased population as shown by the 1920 census. The additional member makes a total of 19 members for the county board, which gives Mattoon about one-third of the total. Since last April the board has stood at 15 Republicans to three Democrats... MATTOON — Charles Thomas, an old-time citizen of Mattoon who lives on Edgar Avenue, has sued Mattoon police patrolman Walter Hendricks for injuries suffered in an assault on him by the officer in January. Thomas seeks $5,000 for "beating, bruising and ill treatment." The trouble began when police raided a card game in the northeast section of the city and made several arrests. One of the players was Thomas. He paid his fine. After his arrest, Thomas is said to have asked the officer to use different language to him. The objections became so pointed that the officer corrected him with a blow from his club. Thomas has lived in Mattoon for many years other than when he is away with Selia Bros. circus. He owns his own home.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — Heavy rain in Coles County over the weekend was triggered by tornadoes in Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana that killed 74 people and injured hundreds. Local weather observer Dalias Price said Charleston received 2.5 inches of rain Sunday and Mattoon had 1.12 inches. Price said Charleston has received 4.76 inches of rain this month, the most since 4.71 inches in February 1950. Since Jan. 1, Charleston has recorded 6.16 inches of rain. Mattoon has totaled 4.48 inches since Jan. 1... MATTOON — Books at the temporary Lake Land College library facility at 1904 Prairie Ave., were moved, in part, Saturday to the new campus on South U.S. Route 45. The books will be housed in the new resource learning center which will include the library and other services. Later this week, other materials will be moved from their temporary locations to the new campus. Student attendance at the new campus is scheduled to begin March 11. About half of the Lake Land students, however, will continue to attend classes in temporary locations.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — Construction begins this spring on a $3.4 million medical office building that consolidates and expands services for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The 25,472-square foot building will be on 6.85 acres at 200 Richmond Ave. East. The Family Practice Center and rehabilitation center that includes physical and occupational therapy will move across the street to the new building. Also moving are three physicians at the Coles Clinic and Springfield Memorial Hospital's regional kidney center, which also is at the Coles Clinic... CHARLESTON — Students and members of the public will soon be able to see a part of Illinois' natural history. The school board last night approved a project in which native prairie plants will be planted on the grounds of Charleston High School and Carl Sandburg Elementary School. Though Illinois is sometimes called the Prairie State, estimates are that less than 1 percent of its native prairie landscape remains. The Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon recently offered to assist area schools with planting the native vegetation.