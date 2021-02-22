Glancing Back for Feb. 22

MATTOON — When the Coles County Board of Supervisors organizes in April, Mattoon Township will have six members of the board instead of five. The additional member is given Mattoon on account of the increased population as shown by the 1920 census. The additional member makes a total of 19 members for the county board, which gives Mattoon about one-third of the total. Since last April the board has stood at 15 Republicans to three Democrats... MATTOON — Charles Thomas, an old-time citizen of Mattoon who lives on Edgar Avenue, has sued Mattoon police patrolman Walter Hendricks for injuries suffered in an assault on him by the officer in January. Thomas seeks $5,000 for "beating, bruising and ill treatment." The trouble began when police raided a card game in the northeast section of the city and made several arrests. One of the players was Thomas. He paid his fine. After his arrest, Thomas is said to have asked the officer to use different language to him. The objections became so pointed that the officer corrected him with a blow from his club. Thomas has lived in Mattoon for many years other than when he is away with Selia Bros. circus. He owns his own home.