Glancing Back for Feb. 23: Broom corn sweeps away competition in Douglas County

100 years ago,
Feb. 23, 1922
ARCOLA – The Broom and Broom Corn News recently told how broom corn came to be introduced and grown in Douglas County. An early residents states that the first crop locally was grown by Col. John Cofer of Arcola Township about 1859. He also manufactured brooms from the brush, which proved of such high quality it soon became famous. It was not long before others were engaged in raising it. It did not reach any great proportions until about 1884, when it was estimated the Douglas County crop ranged from 7,000 to 8,000 tons. Prices on broom corn fluctuate greatly. In 1865, at the close of the Civil War, it sold for $300 a ton. In 1875 it reached bottom at $10 per ton, but only for one year. The highest price was in 1919 and 1920 at $500 a ton. Brush at this time is selling for $150 a ton and is about the best-paying crop a farmer can raise… MATTOON – Acting Mattoon Chief of Police Jack Brooks has been notified by Decatur police that three men are under arrest there, believed to be the men who robbed the home of Henry deBuhr on Mattoon on the night of Nov. 18. The letter was accompanied by a package containing the highly prized watch taken from the deBuhr home. The watch was worn by Mr. deBuhr during his service in the Franco-Prussian War and was highly prized by him for that reason.
50 years ago, 1972
MATTOON – City officials announced today plans for a $1.6 million general obligation sewer bond referendum to be held April 1. The referendum is subject to City Council approval at its March 7 meeting. In order to meet state water quality requirements the city must complete a $6 million sewer system improvement program. The estimated cost is an increase from the previous estimate of $5.5 million. The $1.6 million represents about one-fourth of the cost of improvements. City officials hope the remainder of the funds will come from state and federal grants. A citizens committee will be formed in support of the referendum. Eugene Hogan, manager of the Anaconda metal hose division plant in Mattoon, will lead the committee… MATTOON – John N. Roetker, son of Mrs. Eva Roetker and the late Norbert Roetker, was promoted from cadet major to cadet lieutenant colonel in the Mattoon High School ROTC program. With the promotion came his appointment to battalion commander. Roetker, a three-year ROTC member, was sergeant his first year and promoted to captain his second year. He is a member of the rifle team and MHS band. He has been bugler at various funerals in connection with the local American Legion post. He plans to attend Southern Illinois University and would like to become a mortician.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.