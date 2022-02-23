Glancing Back for Feb. 23: Broom corn sweeps away competition in Douglas County

ARCOLA – The Broom and Broom Corn News recently told how broom corn came to be introduced and grown in Douglas County. An early residents states that the first crop locally was grown by Col. John Cofer of Arcola Township about 1859. He also manufactured brooms from the brush, which proved of such high quality it soon became famous. It was not long before others were engaged in raising it. It did not reach any great proportions until about 1884, when it was estimated the Douglas County crop ranged from 7,000 to 8,000 tons. Prices on broom corn fluctuate greatly. In 1865, at the close of the Civil War, it sold for $300 a ton. In 1875 it reached bottom at $10 per ton, but only for one year. The highest price was in 1919 and 1920 at $500 a ton. Brush at this time is selling for $150 a ton and is about the best-paying crop a farmer can raise… MATTOON – Acting Mattoon Chief of Police Jack Brooks has been notified by Decatur police that three men are under arrest there, believed to be the men who robbed the home of Henry deBuhr on Mattoon on the night of Nov. 18. The letter was accompanied by a package containing the highly prized watch taken from the deBuhr home. The watch was worn by Mr. deBuhr during his service in the Franco-Prussian War and was highly prized by him for that reason.