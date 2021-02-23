Glancing Back for Feb. 23

100 years ago,
Feb. 23, 1921
MATTOON — James Decker of Mattoon found a U.S. mail sack out open on the tail board of his coal wagon this morning. The bag contained three packages of magazines addressed to Oklahoma City. The string that kept the bag closed had been cut. Each package containing 12 magazines in each had been opened. The sack and contents were taken to the post office where the sack was rerouted for its destination. The wagon was at the back of Decker's lot on Commercial Avenue, not more than 25 feet from the Big Four Railroad right-of-way. Postmaster Poorman expressed the opinion the sack had fallen from the mail car... MATTOON — Work is to be started on the new building of the American Express Co. on Thursday. After months of speculation and looking for the best location, representatives of the Ford & Phillips Co. of Chicago, which will erect the new building, said the work is to begin. The new building will occupy the ground just west of the subway, along the south side of the Big Four Railroad tracks. The new structure will be in harmony with the new Big Four passenger station, the brick work and trimming and general appearance being the same.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Central National Bank officials today said they have purchased one half of a city block in downtown Mattoon for the location of a new bank building. The new building will be located in the east half of the block bounded by Broadway, 14th Street, Charleston Avenue and 15th Street, according to bank officials. It will be a full service facility with walk-up and drive-up windows, said James Singer Jr., bank president. Central National Bank has been at 1805 Broadway since it was founded as a state bank in 1905... MATTOON — Operation Progress has accepted a new proposal by the City of Mattoon which involves the purchase and demolition of the old Byers Hotel building and some adjacent structures in the 1600 block of Broadway. The proposal, in a letter signed by Mayor Morgan Phipps and members of the City Council, offers $100,000 to purchase the property owned by heirs of Henry Hortenstine and the Clark family... SPRINGFIELD — John L. Heath of Robinson, formerly of Charleston, has been named to the Illinois Building Authority board by Gov. Richard Ogilvie. Heath, a 1958 graduate of Eastern Illinois University, is married to the former Sheila Owens of Charleston. Now senior vice president of L.S. Heath and Sons candy company of Robinson, Heath was formerly program director and manager of WEIC Radio in Charleston.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Lack of funding may slow implementation of an area solid waste plan. A few years ago, the state mandated that smaller communities adopt plans to handle solid waste over the next 20 years. But last year the Legislature eliminated grants available to help counties implement their plan. Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties have developed recommendations on hazardous waste, recycling, transfer stations, landfills and other issues... SULLIVAN — A controversy over whether same-sex dates should be permitted at this year's Sullivan High School prom and whether lingerie is acceptable dress has been the talk of the town this week. High school Principal Stuart Hott issued rules for the prom including no same-sex dates, no undergarments as dresses and no dates over the age of 21. Hott this week dropped the ban on same-sex dates, agreeing with some parents and students who thought that sends an inappropriate message of intolerance.