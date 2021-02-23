Glancing Back for Feb. 23

MATTOON — James Decker of Mattoon found a U.S. mail sack out open on the tail board of his coal wagon this morning. The bag contained three packages of magazines addressed to Oklahoma City. The string that kept the bag closed had been cut. Each package containing 12 magazines in each had been opened. The sack and contents were taken to the post office where the sack was rerouted for its destination. The wagon was at the back of Decker's lot on Commercial Avenue, not more than 25 feet from the Big Four Railroad right-of-way. Postmaster Poorman expressed the opinion the sack had fallen from the mail car... MATTOON — Work is to be started on the new building of the American Express Co. on Thursday. After months of speculation and looking for the best location, representatives of the Ford & Phillips Co. of Chicago, which will erect the new building, said the work is to begin. The new building will occupy the ground just west of the subway, along the south side of the Big Four Railroad tracks. The new structure will be in harmony with the new Big Four passenger station, the brick work and trimming and general appearance being the same.