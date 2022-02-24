Glancing Back for Feb. 24: Company officials highlight importance of new Trailmobile plant in Charleston

100 years ago,

Feb. 24, 1922

PARIS – Roscoe Martin, aged 30, employed as a lineman for the Wabash Valley Telephone Co., and brother of Jesse Martin of Mattoon, met a horrible death yesterday evening in one of the most peculiar accidents ever known here. Martin, driving a car, was coming into the city after finishing up some telephone line work near Paris. He met a team of horses, attached to a wagon, running away. The horses, coming at full speed, separated as they neared the automobile, one of the animals going on the passenger side of the car, the other animal on the driver’s side. However, the tongue of the wagon was driven through Martin’s body. Martin expired, the terrible shock being more than he could withstand… CHARLESTON – The Big Four and the Clover Leaf railroads have started the installation of their wigwag crossing signals at Fifth and Sixth streets in Charleston. There is one of each railroad’s signals at the crossing on Fifth and one for both roads on Sixth. When an eastbound train on the Big Four reaches the State Street crossing, the bell at Fifth Street will start to wigwag. The westbound train on the same road, when it reaches 14th street will set off the same mechanism, and the Clover Leaf trains will have about the same starting apparatus.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Opening of a new manufacturing plant in Charleston was one of several highlights listed by Pullman Co. officials for its Trailmobile truck-trailer manufacturing division in 1971. Thomas A. Micali, president of the Trailmobile division, the opening of the Charleston plant was “probably the most important event of the year.” He said the Charleston plant is advantageously located in the heart of the Midwest market. The plant opened in September and has already delivered several hundred quality trailers to major Midwest carriers. Trailmobile also opened a finance and leasing company, opened a sales and service facility in Dallas, acquired a new producer in Europe and saw kits Canadian subsidiary have its best year ever… MATTOON – Jim Bell was presented the Outstanding Senior Award last night at the Mattoon High School Future Farmers of America banquet. The award was presented to Bell by Dr. Elmer Goetz, who made the presentation on behalf of the Mattoon Rotary Club. Steve Bell received the “Green Hand Award” as the outstanding first-year member of the FFA chapter. Jonelle Pardieck received an appreciation award for her efforts on behalf of the chapter as Mattoon FFA queen. Vernon Gwaltney is FFA adviser at the high school and John Newby is the president of the local FFA chapter. Dennis Dazey of Paxton, the state FFA president, was the featured speaker.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – To celebrate McDonald’s restaurants’ long-term success in the fast-food industry, Ralph and Jeanne Foley are taking their Coles County customers back to yesteryear with a 1955-themed décor and menu. The Foleys, owners of McDonald’s of Coles County since 1990, decided to take customers back to the restaurants’ origins. McDonald’s first character, “Speedee,” adorns some packaging and employees’ T-shirts. The music pumped through restaurant speakers is not that of Madonna or Bruce Springsteen, but the Beach Boys, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis. Triple-thick milk shakes, a 55-cent Big Mac and 55-cent ice cream sundaes, on Sundays only, also are back… MATTOON – The Lincolnland Visiting Nurse Association Board of Directors recently approved a new corporate structure that combines four Lincolnland corporations into one, known as LVNA. As a single corporation, LVNA will continue to offer the same programs: home health, hospice, private duty, IV therapy and adult day care. The board also elected officers: John McGarvey, Arcola, president; Mike Boyd, Mattoon, vice chairman; and Janet Grove, Mattoon, secretary. New directors on the board include David Clausing and Dewey Yaeger, both of Mattoon, and James Ritchey of Casey.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0