Glancing Back for Feb. 24

100 years ago,
Feb. 24, 1921
CHARLESTON — During the past few nights a band of robbers has been active in Charleston. In the past two nights, the following places have been burglarized: The Comer soft drink and pool room on West Monroe, the home of C.S. Rardin on Fourth Street, the home of James Guiney on Fifth Street and the home of Charles Nees on Adams Avenue. Cigars, candy, tobacco and money were taken from the Comer place, coins are missing from the Guiney home and clothes were taken from the home of Nees... MATTOON — The unassigned list for enginemen and firemen shows a great dropoff of the business of the Big Four Railroad. There are 37 names of men on that list. Twenty-five firemen have been furloughed and that many enginemen have been sent back to firing. Under date of Feb. 21, a bulletin to "All Car Department Employees" notifies 40 men whose names, position and seniority rank appear, that on account of reduction in force those employees will be released on Feb. 25. The most senior man on the list is Dan Winkleblack, who began work Jan. 1, 1906.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Members of the Mattoon police and fire departments are asking for 10 percent across the board pay increases and other benefits. A petition signed by 29 police officers requests the 10 percent pay increases and four paid holidays a year. Policemen have no paid holidays at present. Also filed with the city clerk was a request by Mattoon Local 1493 of the Fire Fighters. That petition, approved by the 31 members of the association, also calls for the 10 percent pay raise and four paid holidays... MATTOON — The City of Mattoon would receive $171,158 under President Nixon's general revenue sharing bill for the first full year, according to figures released by the administration. Under the bill, Coles County government would receive $80,025. The bill would provide $5 billion nationwide in no-strings-attached grants to localities across the country. Figures for some other communities include Casey, $11,865; Shelbyville, $27,012; and Sullivan, $26,507.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — For Don and Ferne Rogers, it was a vacation like no other. There were no "tourist traps" on this trip, however. They joined about 75 other nature adventurers on a recent trip to Antarctica offered by International Elderhostel. Avid bird watchers, Fern is professor of zoology and Don is professor emeritus of science education at Eastern Illinois University. They plan trips based on what birds they might be able to spot. On the cruise from Argentina, Mrs. Rogers said their ship had to maneuver around icebergs "as big as EIU's Old Main." They landed on the Antarctic peninsula on Christmas Eve. ... CASEY — The Kansas Bulldogs defeated Casey-Westfield 70-62 in the championship game of the regional tournament last night. Kansas High School officials said it was the first-ever regional championship for the school's basketball team. Coach Tad Everett's Bulldogs made 34 of 43 free throws to gain the victory. Andy Limes led the Bulldogs with 24 points J.T. Fell scored 15 and Matt Buell made all seven of his free throws to finish with 13 points. Kansas is 24-3 this season.