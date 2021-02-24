Glancing Back for Feb. 24

CHARLESTON — During the past few nights a band of robbers has been active in Charleston. In the past two nights, the following places have been burglarized: The Comer soft drink and pool room on West Monroe, the home of C.S. Rardin on Fourth Street, the home of James Guiney on Fifth Street and the home of Charles Nees on Adams Avenue. Cigars, candy, tobacco and money were taken from the Comer place, coins are missing from the Guiney home and clothes were taken from the home of Nees... MATTOON — The unassigned list for enginemen and firemen shows a great dropoff of the business of the Big Four Railroad. There are 37 names of men on that list. Twenty-five firemen have been furloughed and that many enginemen have been sent back to firing. Under date of Feb. 21, a bulletin to "All Car Department Employees" notifies 40 men whose names, position and seniority rank appear, that on account of reduction in force those employees will be released on Feb. 25. The most senior man on the list is Dan Winkleblack, who began work Jan. 1, 1906.