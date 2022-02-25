Glancing Back for Feb. 25: Mattoon residents learn more about $25.6 million building projects

100 years ago,

Feb. 25, 1922

MATTOON – C.P. Lantz of the Eastern Illinois State Normal, who has charge of the high school district basketball tournament to be held in the EI State Normal gym, beginning next Thursday, stated yesterday that the entire seating capacity of the gym had been sold out for the tournament with the exception of about 100 tickets, those being held back for visitors from distant places not having seats reserved. Mattoon High School officials have reserved 100 tickets for Thursday night, Mattoon playing the Normal High team that night. Four games are scheduled Thursday night with Ashmore vs. Strasburg, Windsor vs. Charleston, Hume vs. Hindsboro and Mattoon vs. EI Normal High… MATTOON – With 47 cents offered for cash corn today, and the futures market getting even better, no disposition has been manifested by any great percentage of Coles County farmers toward letting loose of their corn for less than 50 cents a bushel. One elevator manager said farmers are holding their corn as long as the futures market holds up. Another matter, he said, is the high price of hogs. Hogs this morning in Chicago sold for around $11. Farmers are figuring they can fatten hogs on the corn and sell them for more profit than for what they can unload the corn now.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – A total of 310 criminal investigations were conducted by the Coles County Sheriff’s Department during 1971, it was reported today. Sheriff Paul B. Smith said the investigations included burglaries, thefts, deaths and vandalism. Sheriff’s office personnel also served 3,167 papers, such as writes, summons, subpoenas and warrants. Smith also said 1,440 people were housed in the Coles County jail at times during the year. He said members of his department traveled 210,655 miles during 1971, had 837 court days and covered 197 accidents… TRILLA – Cub Scout Pack 23, Den 1, held its first Blue and Gold Banquet and charter night meeting in the Russell Tinch residence in Trilla last night. The new Cub Scout pack, Trilla’s first, is sponsored by the residents of Trilla. Members of the pack include Gene Strader, Roger Williams, Robert Tinch, Douglas Brown and Keith Hetzel. Dwight Powell is the scoutmaster.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Sexual harassment in the military is an embarrassment to the defense establishment and needs to be eliminated, a U.S. Army spokesman said yesterday. A four-member panel from the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania visited Eastern Illinois University to solicit civilian input on military issues. During a discussion of women in combat, a straw poll of the audience, the vast majority of those attending showed they were not in favor of having women on the front lines in battle. The audience’s position echoes the American public’s opinion, panelists said. In discussing the collapse of the Soviet Union, one panelist noted the Soviet Union is not going to be resurrected. The challenge, he said, will be to keep those countries from reverting to totalitarianism… MATTOON – Six people asked questions of the Mattoon school board last night after an invitation for public comment on a recommended $25.6 million building project. People wanted to know if children will be able to walk to neighborhood schools, if more money and new buildings are really that important for good education and why the district closed one of two junior high schools in the 1070s. Buildings such as Bennett, Washington and Lincoln are more than 80 years old, Supt. Richard Berg said. The proposed project includes three new elementary schools, and major renovations to the junior high and high schools. Seven buildings will be sold or torn down.

