Glancing Back for Feb. 25

100 years ago,
Feb. 25, 1921
MATTOON — Automobilists who traveled over the Egyptian Trail between Champaign and Mattoon the first of the week found most of it in fairly good condition. The section between Tolono and Tuscola was reported as being in fine shape and between Tuscola and Arcola was in fair condition. But between Arcola and Mattoon and Savoy to Tolono there were many deep ruts and rough places... MATTOON — J.O. Reid, an Illinois Central Railroad man, celebrated Washington's birthday with killing the family hog. He cut it up and sorted the cuttings into groups on the back plaza. He did not take in the pieces at nightfall, but late in the evening decided to take in the hog. When he had all the strips and slices assembled, he found that the choicest ham had been taken by someone, and he is now quietly promising immunity and a lesser ham to the one who selected his best... ARTHUR — At the call of Mayor F.F. Fleming, businessmen of Arthur met Tuesday evening for the purpose of forming a chamber of commerce and community club. Officers selected were Charles Robinson, president; James Lawrence, secretary; and Lou Morrison, treasurer.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The director of the Illinois Division of Vocational Rehabilitation said he plans no action against Charles C. Rumold of Mattoon unless new evidence comes to his attention in connection with conflict-of-interest allegations against Rumold. He is DVR office manager in Mattoon. A Chicago newspaper recently charged last week that Rumold held half-interest in a land trust which owned the DVR office building in Mattoon. Rumold admitted part ownership but said he helped build the facility to insure the DVR office would not be moved from Mattoon. He said the $30,000 received in rent the past three and one-half years is reasonable because it includes utilities, a parking lot and maintenance on the grounds. The other half interest is held by Martin Garbe... CHARLESTON — The Charleston school district may have to absorb more than 530 students from Eastern Illinois University's Laboratory School within two years. A draft of a third master plan released by the Illinois Board of Higher Education calls for the elimination of lab schools at EIU and five other universities by fall 1973. The latest master plan by the IBHE also would eliminate the specialist degree in education programs at EIU and Western Illinois University.