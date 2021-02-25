Glancing Back for Feb. 25

MATTOON — Automobilists who traveled over the Egyptian Trail between Champaign and Mattoon the first of the week found most of it in fairly good condition. The section between Tolono and Tuscola was reported as being in fine shape and between Tuscola and Arcola was in fair condition. But between Arcola and Mattoon and Savoy to Tolono there were many deep ruts and rough places... MATTOON — J.O. Reid, an Illinois Central Railroad man, celebrated Washington's birthday with killing the family hog. He cut it up and sorted the cuttings into groups on the back plaza. He did not take in the pieces at nightfall, but late in the evening decided to take in the hog. When he had all the strips and slices assembled, he found that the choicest ham had been taken by someone, and he is now quietly promising immunity and a lesser ham to the one who selected his best... ARTHUR — At the call of Mayor F.F. Fleming, businessmen of Arthur met Tuesday evening for the purpose of forming a chamber of commerce and community club. Officers selected were Charles Robinson, president; James Lawrence, secretary; and Lou Morrison, treasurer.