Glancing Back for Feb. 26: 2 people killed in Mattoon apartment fire

MATTOON – Firefighters about midmorning today located the bodies of two people in the ruins of the Ozee Building which was destroyed by fire. Neither body has been identified at press time. The fire broke out sometime after 3 a.m. in the building in the 100 block of North 15th Street. Linda Waterman, a Lake Land student from Chicago, who was in an apartment in the building, said there was a tremendous amount of smoke in the hallways when someone knocked on her door and yelled that there was a fire. An estimated 30 people lived in apartments on the building’s second floor. Most of the residents are Lake Land College students… CHARLESTON – A petition has been filed in Coles County Circuit Court asking for a special election of commissioners in Drainage District No. 1. The petition indicates the district is in the Lafayette Township area. The petition, filed by John D. Hurst and William Furry, said the last election of commissioners was in December 1928. It notes that the terms of the commissioners have expired and no successors have been elected in the ensuing 43 years.

MATTOON – The April mayoral campaign began as soon as Coles County Clerk Betty Coffrin posted final primary results last night. Incumbent Mayor Wanda Ferguson topped a field of six candidates with 1,183 votes, or nearly 38 percent of the 3,239 votes cast. Commissioner Hal Kottwitz was second with 693, or 22 percent, and will face Ferguson in a runoff. Kottwitz last night made a pitch to the remaining four candidates to consolidate votes from all the challengers for his campaign against Ferguson for mayor. Ferguson spent six years on the Mattoon council before being elected mayor four years ago. Kottwitz was on the Mattoon school board for 13 years before spending the last eight on the City Council… CHARLESTON – The only woman running for Charleston city commissioner earned a spot on the April ballot by getting the highest number of votes in yesterday’s primary election. With 813 votes out of 1,652 cast, Marge Knoop led the pack of 11 candidates by 44 votes. Others making the cut include Bruce Scism, with the second-highest number of votes, and Larry Rennels, who finished third. Incumbents John Winnett and Greg Stewart plus challengers Ted Hartley, John Bell and Keith Perry also will be on the ballot in the city election… MATTOON – Facing a divided student body and pressure from the administration, the Lake Land College Student Senate took no action on a proposed gay, lesbian and bisexual club yesterday. The meeting, senate President Kent Flake said, was only to gather ideas and opinions from those who support and oppose the formation of the Bisexual, Gays, Lesbians and Allies to Develop Diversity. Eleven students spoke and more than 70 other people jammed into the meeting room. A letter from Larry Larvick, vice president of student affairs, said if the senate voted no to the proposed club it would be a violation of Lake Land’s affirmative action policy and civil rights laws. As a result, Larvick wrote, school funds supporting the senate and all student clubs would be frozen. The senate’s executive committee may vote on the issue as soon as next week.