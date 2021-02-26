Glancing Back for Feb. 26

MATTOON — It was formally decided Thursday that Mattoon is to have a new movie theater on East Broadway Avenue when E.S. Moore of Danville employed architect H.R. Temple of Champaign to make plans for the building. The Cain lot at 1412 Broadway, which was purchased by Mr. Moore, is to be used for the building. The building will cost about $40,000 and an additional $10,000 worth of equipment and furniture will be added. The capacity of the theater is for 700 seats, and some of these will be in a balcony. A grand opening is planned for July 4... NEOGA — The fact that Neoga is one of the most patriotic little towns in the United States was again proven when the Neoga Methodist Church was filled to overflowing, the occasion being a patriotic program in honor of Washington's birthday this week. So large was the crowd that many were compelled to stand throughout the program. The GAR and Women's Relief Corps took the initiative in planning the program. The high school orchestra and high school chorus led the musical portions of the program. Pupils in grades 7 and 8 performed the playlet, "A Lincoln Episode" while high school freshmen performed "The Lincoln League." Everett McMillen played the bugle with "Reveille" and "Taps."