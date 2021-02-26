Glancing Back for Feb. 26

100 years ago,
Feb. 26, 1921
MATTOON — It was formally decided Thursday that Mattoon is to have a new movie theater on East Broadway Avenue when E.S. Moore of Danville employed architect H.R. Temple of Champaign to make plans for the building. The Cain lot at 1412 Broadway, which was purchased by Mr. Moore, is to be used for the building. The building will cost about $40,000 and an additional $10,000 worth of equipment and furniture will be added. The capacity of the theater is for 700 seats, and some of these will be in a balcony. A grand opening is planned for July 4... NEOGA — The fact that Neoga is one of the most patriotic little towns in the United States was again proven when the Neoga Methodist Church was filled to overflowing, the occasion being a patriotic program in honor of Washington's birthday this week. So large was the crowd that many were compelled to stand throughout the program. The GAR and Women's Relief Corps took the initiative in planning the program. The high school orchestra and high school chorus led the musical portions of the program. Pupils in grades 7 and 8 performed the playlet, "A Lincoln Episode" while high school freshmen performed "The Lincoln League." Everett McMillen played the bugle with "Reveille" and "Taps."
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The Charleston-Mattoon Area Medical Planning Council is seeking suggestions for a new name. At a planning council meeting last night it was revealed that more than 30 names already are in consideration. William Warner Jr., public relations chairman for the group, said one reason for seeking a new name is the planned hospital is expected to serve a territory larger than just the immediate Charleston-Mattoon area... SPRINGFIELD — Appropriations totaling more than $3 million for projects on the Kaskaskia and other Southern Illinois rivers were approved by an Illinois House committee. The two bills move to the floor of the House where little opposition is expected. The largest single item in the bills is $745,000 for the state's portion of the construction costs of the Shelbyville Dam. Another $450,000 is included for recreational areas along the Kaskaskia north of the Shelbyville Dam and around the entire Shelbyville reservoir.
25 years ago, 1996
MATTOON — "It's pronounced fa-he-tas." Sgt. Jay Flores instructed two teen-age girls on the proper pronunciation of the Mexican cuisine they were constructing from soft, white tortilla shells filled with beef, green peppers and onions in the kitchen of Gowin's Restaurant on Broadway Avenue. The fajitas were part of an authentic Mexican meal fund-raiser Saturday to support Mattoon High School's Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. Flores said JROTC students hoped to sell about 400 tickets. Flores said they sold about 1,000. The facilities were donated by Dean Gowin, owner of Gowin's Restaurant, who also provided drinks and helped Flores order the food... MATTOON — More than 200 people participated yesterday at Mattoon High School for the Jazzercise marathon for Breast Cancer Research. The highlight of the day was a class taught by Jazzercise founder Judi Sheppard Missett and her daughter, Shanna. The event also featured performances by the Eastern Illinois University Pink Panthers and the MHS Wavettes dance teams. More than $12,500 was raised for cancer research.