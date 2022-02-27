Glancing Back for Feb. 27: Kansas school board president almost moved to tears by comments

100 years ago,
Feb. 27, 1922
MATTOON — Officials of the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central Railroad are highly pleased over business conditions on that portion of the system, the business handled during February being heavier than any February during the last six years, with the single exception of February 1918 when congested conditions prevailed because of the world war. The amount of business handled this month has been about 20 percent better than for February 1921. The increase in business has been due principally to heavier traffic in coal and grain, 800 cars of these two commodities being handled this February, as compared with 250 cars handled a year ago... MATTOON — The strong box of the Mattoon city treasurer, for the past few months conspicuous for its absence of funds, may be slightly benefited by the edict of the city attorney that convicted men either pay up their fines to the city or go to jail. City Attorney Hannah stated today that he had lost all patience with the men who had been found guilty of violating various city ordinances and had ordered executions to be served on everyone that owed the city a fine. Those were served Friday and Saturday, and by late Saturday afternoon the police magistrate's office began to get crowded with men owing fines ... CHARLESTON — Miss Lucille Skidmore, formerly of Charleston and now of Chicago, has purchased ground in Hodgen's addition near Tyler Avenue and Second Street in Charleston. She has given the contract for construction of a modern, five-room bungalow on the lot. It is understood that Miss Skidmore, her mother, Mrs. C.O. Skidmore, and brother, James Skidmore, will make the new cottage their summer home.
50 years ago, 1972
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1997
CHARLESTON — The low voter turnout in this week's primary election disappointed many of the candidates running for city commissioner. A primary was needed to narrow the field of 11 candidates for Charleston city commissioner to eight for the April 1 municipal election. Out of 12,495 registered voters in Charleston there were only 1,652 ballots cast. That number is down from the 1993 primary by more than 1,000 votes. A primary also was held in Mattoon to reduce the number of people running for mayor from six to two. Out of 23,843 registered voters eligible to vote in either the Charleston or Mattoon primary, only 4,891 ballots were cast. Coles County Clerk Betty Coffrin said that number is down 8.8 percent from the 1993 primary when 6,392 votes were cast out of 22,132 eligible voters ... KANSAS — School board President Becky Ritchey was almost moved to tears by comments made at the Kansas school board meeting last night. But the extraordinary thing is that they were happy tears — the feedback the board received was in the form of praise and support. More than 40 people attended the school board meeting to thank the board for its action last week expelling three students who were caught with drugs on school grounds. Leaders of several organizations read letters in support of the board's decision. Represented groups included Promise Keepers, Kansas Community Corp., Kansas American Legion, Kansas Christian Church and Kansas United Methodist Church. The three students were expelled after coming back from lunch under the influence of drugs.