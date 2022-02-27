Glancing Back for Feb. 27: Kansas school board president almost moved to tears by comments

MATTOON — Officials of the Indiana Division of the Illinois Central Railroad are highly pleased over business conditions on that portion of the system, the business handled during February being heavier than any February during the last six years, with the single exception of February 1918 when congested conditions prevailed because of the world war. The amount of business handled this month has been about 20 percent better than for February 1921. The increase in business has been due principally to heavier traffic in coal and grain, 800 cars of these two commodities being handled this February, as compared with 250 cars handled a year ago... MATTOON — The strong box of the Mattoon city treasurer, for the past few months conspicuous for its absence of funds, may be slightly benefited by the edict of the city attorney that convicted men either pay up their fines to the city or go to jail. City Attorney Hannah stated today that he had lost all patience with the men who had been found guilty of violating various city ordinances and had ordered executions to be served on everyone that owed the city a fine. Those were served Friday and Saturday, and by late Saturday afternoon the police magistrate's office began to get crowded with men owing fines ... CHARLESTON — Miss Lucille Skidmore, formerly of Charleston and now of Chicago, has purchased ground in Hodgen's addition near Tyler Avenue and Second Street in Charleston. She has given the contract for construction of a modern, five-room bungalow on the lot. It is understood that Miss Skidmore, her mother, Mrs. C.O. Skidmore, and brother, James Skidmore, will make the new cottage their summer home.