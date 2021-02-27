Glancing Back for Feb. 27

SULLIVAN — Guy Little Jr. has announced his first spring season play for 1971. Bill Bixby, star of TV's "The Courtship of Eddie's Father," will open the 15th season at The Little Theatre in Sullivan for two weeks. Bixby will perform April 13-25 in the play in which he starred on Broadway, "The Paisly Convertible." It will be his first appearance on the Sullivan stage. Just before starring in "The Courtship of Eddie's Father," Bixby co-starred for three years with Ray Walston in television's "My Favorite Martian." … MATTOON — Patsy Monroe was crowned queen of the Mattoon High School ROTC Ball last night in the MHS gymnasium. Her court included Maureen Kujawski, Willa Campbell, Debbie Fleming and Kathy Ingle. The theme for this year's ball was "Signs of the Zodiac." Music was furnished by the James Leming Orchestra.

CHARLESTON — Record-high temperatures made yesterday anything but a typical midwinter day in Central Illinois. Temperature records were broken in Charleston, Mattoon, Champaign and Springfield. The thermometer hit 71 degrees in Charleston, according to local weather observer Dalias Price. That broke the former mark of 69 degrees in 1944. Mattoon temperatures topped out at 70 degrees. Yesterday was the warmest day in Coles County since Oct. 22, Price said. Record highs yesterday also were reached in Springfield at 74 and Champaign with 70... MATTOON — Carol Donner planned for months to see country singer Billy Ray Cyrus perform at Nashville North in Taylorville last week. But on the day of the concert, medical issues landed her in the hospital. Then, about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 18, as Donner was asleep, nurses came in and told her she had a phone call. "Nurses were grinning from ear to ear. They told me that Billy Ray Cyrus wanted to talk to me." At first, she thought it was a prank. "But when I heard his voice, I knew it was him." Cyrus spent about 10 minutes on the phone with Donner and he even sang a chorus of his hit song, "Achy Breaky Heart."