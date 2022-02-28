Glancing Back for Feb. 28: Details released on Lake Land fire deaths

100 years ago,

Feb. 28, 1922

MATTOON — One of the liveliest and most entertaining smokers given in Mattoon for a long time was held last night when the American Legion entertained more than 200 ex-servicemen, including a number of men from the Charleston American Legion post. After two addresses on securing the ex-serviceman's bonus and veterans insurance, the evening was given over to an exhibition of sport. There were two preliminary boxing exhibitions and one of wrestling before the headliner of the evening, the boxing exhibition between "Wildcat" Caton and "Brickyard" Andrews. The two boys mixed it up in a way that was positively delightful to look upon. The "Wildcat" was wild, boys, and the "Brickyard" was rendering. After three rounds, the referee called a draw ... MATTOON — In order to meet a popular demand, officials of the Illinois Central Railroad have installed the sun parlor car service between Mattoon and Chicago, the car to be tried out for 30 days in order to see just how much of a demand there is for it. The car comes down from Chicago on No. 25 and returns the following morning on No. 24, leaving Mattoon at 11:38.

50 years ago, 1972

MATTOON — The two Lake Land College sophomores who died early Saturday in a fire that destroyed the Ozee building on North 15th Street. The bodies of James R. Shaw of Decatur and Donald K. Wallace of Bloomington were discovered about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the rubble left by the fire which apparently started in their apartment about 4 a.m. Dan O'Dell, deputy Coles County coroner, said the likely cause of death was asphyxiation, but an inquest will be held later this week after an investigation into the cause of the fire is completed ... CHARLESTON — A $2.95 million Charleston school district bond issue was approved Saturday by a vote of 1,829 to 1,342, with the margin of victory provided by two precincts in Charleston. The sixth and seventh precincts in Charleston provided a combined total of 1,177 votes in favor of the bonds and 567 votes against. Only one of the five remaining precincts approved the bond issue. The bond program was proposed to build four additions to Charleston High School, and construction of an elementary school building in Ashmore. Charleston High School, built in 1952, was designed to hold 650 students. There are now 800 students at CHS, not counting freshmen. Admission of freshmen, as proposed, would boost enrollment next year to about 1,000 ... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's basketball team finished its season on a high note, beating Indiana State and earning a bid to the NCAA college division playoffs. But coach Don Eddy's Panthers, who finish with an 18-9 record, received a bid to the Great Lakes Regional Tournament field. But Athletic Director Tom Katsimpalis rejected the bid. Katsimpalis said he couldn't sacrifice the remainder of the athletic program for just one sport. EIU is a member of the NCAA and NAIA. The NAIA rules state if any member is offered a playoff bid and rejects it for a different tourney bid, the school's entire athletic program faces a two-year probation and is ineligible to compete in NAIA national tournaments.

25 years ago, 1997

MATTOON — This isn't your father's farm show. That's what the Coles County Farm Bureau is hoping people attending the annual Coles County Farm Show this weekend will find out. All the exhibits depict agriculture as a business industry, and as a vocational choice, not just some guy going out and planting some corn on a few acres, said Mark Phelan, Farm Bureau manager. He said that should be apparent when people see the equipment displays. Seeing the complicated machinery and new technology, like satellite tracking in fields, will give everyone an idea of what the future of farming will look like ... MATTOON — Brian Murphy is happy to fill in for now, but he doesn't want to take over on a permanent basis. Murphy, the assistant director of Coles Together, has served as acting director since David Foster's departure earlier this month. The Coles Together Board plans to begin a search for a new director after it elects new officers in April, but Murphy said the organization needs someone with more experience than he possesses. Murphy is a Mattoon native who earned business-related degrees from Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University ... KANSAS — An estimated 700 bushels of corn worth more than $2,000 was stolen from a grain bin in Kansas, the owner told police yesterday. The owner, Carson Hanner of rural Kansas, reported the corn was stolen from one of three bins at his elevator on the west side of town near the high school. There were some impressions in the ground around the elevator, police said, but no conclusions have been made about what type of vehicle carried the corn away. At the end of last week, March corn futures reached a year-high of $2.925 a bushel.

