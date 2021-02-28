Glancing Back for Feb. 28

MATTOON — The Sunday evening service at the Union Congregational Church turned into a political meeting. The Rev. J.A. Cisna, the pastor, announced that he would answer the charges made against him as mayor by the Women's Christian Temperance Union last week, and the result was that every one of the 500 seats in the little building was occupied. Mr. Cisna read the second chapter of Job and then took as his text, "Wolves in Sheep's Clothing." Mr. Cisna gave high praise to the work of the WCTU but said a "small number of members" of the Mattoon WCTU had a secret meeting and determined "it was time to name a man for mayor who would not have to be watched." Mr. Cisna resented, he said, the covert attack that made no open charge but uttered an insinuation. The attack, he said, "was an insult to Him, whose livery I wear, whose servant I am." He then went on to a discussion of the other candidates for mayor... CHARLESTON — The work of collecting the immense sum of $1,103,554 from the taxpayers of Coles County is now on in full force, and County Collector Grant Childress and assistant deputy collectors will be busy the next few weeks in collecting the 1920 taxes, which will average a little over $30 per capita for the 35,108 population of the county.