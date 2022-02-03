Glancing Back for Feb. 3: Electric train to make first trip from Mattoon to Decatur

100 years ago,

Feb. 3, 1922

MATTOON – To Katherine Abel of Hawthorne School goes the honor of submitting the best essay from the grade and parochial schools of Mattoon on the subject, “How I Can Make the Highways More Safe.” Katherine is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Abel of Mattoon. The essay contest is being held throughout the country by the Highway Transport Education Committee. Several hundred essays were submitted with 14 finalists selected. Those finalists were written by Helen Heath and Christine Marxson, Lowell School; William Carter, Albert Goodson and John Beason, Bennett School; Donald Craig, Dorothy Moore, Cleo Richardson, Katherine Abel and Catherine Hughes, Hawthorne School; Anna Spidell, Elizabeth Reed and Eva Kendall, Longfellow School; and Irene Metz, St. Joseph’s School… MATTOON – The first trip of the electric train, which has supplanted the steam train on the Illinois Central Railroad’s run from Mattoon to Decatur, will be made Saturday morning. The same crew, with the exception of fireman, that had charge of the steam trains will operate the electric train. Engineer Melton, Conductor Wright and Baggageman McDonald have been assigned the run. Fireman Sam Lane, who worked with this team on the steam run, will be transferred to another. The electric train arrived in Mattoon last night, making the trip from Greenville, Miss., on its own power. It will seat 84 passengers, four less than the two-coach steam train.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – Circuit Judge William J. Sunderman has removed himself from the James R. Galbreath involuntary manslaughter case at the request of Public Defender Laurence Grabb, who is representing Galbreath. Chief Circuit Judge Jacob Berkowitz is expected to appoint a judge to replace Sunderman as presiding judge this week. Grabb had made a motion in court this week that Sunderman remove himself from the Galbreath case on the grounds that Grabb did not feel Galbreath could get a fair hearing from Sunderman. Galbreath, 19, pleaded guilty on Jan. 10 to a charge of involuntary manslaughter and requested probation in connection with the stabbing death of Roger B. Epperson, 20, of Charleston in December… MATTOON – Ten young women from Millikin University, including a young Mattoon woman, spent three weeks in Wisconsin in January braving temperatures to almost 40 below zero. The three-week trip was part of a college course called “Winter Wilderness Camp,” and was designed to give students an opportunity to live in an environment new to them. One of the participants was Joyce Weller of Mattoon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phil Weller. The women enjoyed winter sports and learned to walk with snowshoes. In the evenings, the instructor for the course and the students held “rap sessions” about such subjects as social problems, university issues, ecology and pollution… WASHINGTON – Back-to-back days in March landed the top two spots in the 1973 draft lottery calendar for two million men turning 19 this year. March 6 received the No. 1 selection in this year’s lottery. Any man turning 19 on that date will be the first to be drafted into the military should there be a draft. March 7 was the second date picked in the lottery. The last number picked for the draft lottery? July 23 was the 365th number drawn.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Merv Baker and Virginia Davis both received the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Citizen Award at the chamber’s annual dinner Saturday night. Baker, former Charleston High School coach and athletic director, spent a lifetime working with youth. Davis has been active for more than 20 years in a variety of social service activities, including the CUP prison ministry, Habitat for Humanity and the Charleston Civic Association. Baker is the only individual who is a member of both the Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Davis has been involved in so many aspects of helping others that one letter of nomination referred to her as the “Mother Teresa” of Coles County… CHARLESTON – Coles Together is looking for its third executive director. Dave Foster, executive director for the past four years, has accepted a similar position in Texas, sources said. Foster was hired in December 1992. He replaced Jim Jay, the executive director when Coles Together was formed in 1989. In a recent interview Foster pointed to several Coles Together success stories in 1996, including the Coles County Business Park, J.J. Collins printing plant, organization of the Mattoon Enterprise Park and plant expansions at GE, American Broom and Brighton Cabinets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0