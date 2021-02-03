Glancing Back for Feb. 3

CHARLESTON — Central Illinois groundhogs probably were too busy trying to keep warm yesterday to notice that their famed cohort, Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow. Yes, another six weeks of cold, winter weather were predicted by the famed rodent. Local weather observer Dalias Price said this week has been the coldest of the year in Coles County, with temperatures dropping to 8 below zero Wednesday night and minus 5 on Thursday night. Yesterday's high never broke zero. Price said today's low may break the Feb. 2 record of 8 below zero set in 1985... MATTOON — Liz Fear looked outside her window yesterday morning to see a driverless car plowing into her front porch at 2901 Western Ave. The unattended car had been started because of the frigid temperature and was warming up when it apparently jumped into gear, traveling an unsteady course before coming to rest against the porch of Randy and Liz Fear's home. According to police, the 1986 Ford Thunderbird belongs to Lynaya Ritter, 2813 1/2 Pine. The driverless car apparently grazed a camper at 2817 Western Ave. before striking the Fears' home... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's spring enrollment is 10,738, continuing the desired trend of a stable enrollment. Women at 6,240 outnumber the 4,498 male students. Last spring's enrollment was 10,820.