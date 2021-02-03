Glancing Back for Feb. 3

100 years ago,
Feb. 3, 1921
MATTOON — Work of making the subway bridges available for traffic without the hazard that has prevailed for the greater part of the winter, was begun this morning by the Illinois Central Railroad. It is the intention to level the humps on the various bridges so traffic may pass over them without inconvenience. When spring comes, the railroad probably will take up the entire repaving of the bridges. According to Illinois Central management, the bridges should give no further trouble for many years after the pavements have been properly relaid... CHARLESTON — January, a month having 31 days, failed to average one marriage license a day, according to records of Coles County Clerk Elmer Elston. The beginning of the month as well as the last day of the month witnessed the issuing of licenses but there were but 27 licenses issued for the first month of the year.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Zonta International, a service organization of executive women in business and professions, has had a chapter in Mattoon since 1957. Having 12 charter members, the local Zonta Club now has 40 members who meet once a month at the U.S. Grant Motor Inn. Local officers are Geneva Wade, president; Betty Seng, first vice president; Marjorie Suddes, second vice president; Jean Wedel, recording secretary; Lena Walker, corresponding secretary; and Emily Smith, treasurer. Local activities include helping the New Hope School, maintaining the flower garden at 21st and DeWitt and offering a nurses training scholarship. In 1969, Mattoon Zonta donated a flag and flag pole to Lake Land College. Zonta derives from the Sioux Indian language meaning "honest and trustworthy." ... CHARLESTON — A three-year lease agreement between the City of Charleston and Eastern Illinois University for a 1 1/2-acre parking lot south of the Buzzard Laboratory School was approved by the City Council last night. The city will lease for $1 a year the parking lot and will pay half the cost (about $1,500) for surfacing the lot with crushed rock. The council also voted to ban parking on 10th Street south of Lincoln and on the south side of all side streets from Johnson to Cleveland.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Central Illinois groundhogs probably were too busy trying to keep warm yesterday to notice that their famed cohort, Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil, saw his shadow. Yes, another six weeks of cold, winter weather were predicted by the famed rodent. Local weather observer Dalias Price said this week has been the coldest of the year in Coles County, with temperatures dropping to 8 below zero Wednesday night and minus 5 on Thursday night. Yesterday's high never broke zero. Price said today's low may break the Feb. 2 record of 8 below zero set in 1985... MATTOON — Liz Fear looked outside her window yesterday morning to see a driverless car plowing into her front porch at 2901 Western Ave. The unattended car had been started because of the frigid temperature and was warming up when it apparently jumped into gear, traveling an unsteady course before coming to rest against the porch of Randy and Liz Fear's home. According to police, the 1986 Ford Thunderbird belongs to Lynaya Ritter, 2813 1/2 Pine. The driverless car apparently grazed a camper at 2817 Western Ave. before striking the Fears' home... CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University's spring enrollment is 10,738, continuing the desired trend of a stable enrollment. Women at 6,240 outnumber the 4,498 male students. Last spring's enrollment was 10,820.