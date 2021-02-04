Glancing Back for Feb. 4

MATTOON— Clarence DePew, business manager of the Illinois Sunday School Association, will be in Mattoon Sunday to conduct a conference on a campaign of evangelism to culminate in confirmation days during the Easter season. This will be followed by children's week in an endeavor to reach all children under 12 years of age for Sunday School attendance. Less than one child in three is enrolled in any Sunday School in the state... MATTOON — Just one other January during the past 18 years has had as warm an average temperature as the first month of this year. The mean temperature for January 1914 was 35.6 degrees, while for the same month this year the average was 34.6. The average temperature for January during the past 18 years is 27.8 degrees. The coldest January during this period was in 1918 when it was 12.2 degrees.