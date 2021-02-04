Glancing Back for Feb. 4

100 years ago,
Feb. 4, 1921
MATTOON— Clarence DePew, business manager of the Illinois Sunday School Association, will be in Mattoon Sunday to conduct a conference on a campaign of evangelism to culminate in confirmation days during the Easter season. This will be followed by children's week in an endeavor to reach all children under 12 years of age for Sunday School attendance. Less than one child in three is enrolled in any Sunday School in the state... MATTOON — Just one other January during the past 18 years has had as warm an average temperature as the first month of this year. The mean temperature for January 1914 was 35.6 degrees, while for the same month this year the average was 34.6. The average temperature for January during the past 18 years is 27.8 degrees. The coldest January during this period was in 1918 when it was 12.2 degrees.
50 years ago, 1971
CHARLESTON — A motion filed today in Coles County Circuit Court asserts that the state flag desecration law is unconstitutional and asks that an indictment against Ted Lamar Kirkland, 22, of Mattoon be dismissed. Kirkland was arrested in November in Mattoon. Police said he had a flag sewn in the crotch of his pants. A five-count indictment was handed down by a grand jury. Today's motion asks that all five counts be dismissed because the flag statute violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the Illinois Constitution in that it restricts freedom of speech... CHARLESTON — A traffic sign designating Eastern Illinois University is to be installed on Interstate 57 approaching the Illinois Route 16 interchange, according to the Illinois Division of Highways Paris office. The signs should be on display sometime this summer, a highways spokesman said. Kenneth Hesler, director of university relations, credits two members of the EIU chapter of the Society for the Advancement of Management and EIU Vice President Martin Schaefer.