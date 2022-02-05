Glancing Back for Feb. 5: Lack of sight hasn't hindered judicial career

MATTOON – Lake Land College President Virgil H. Judge has submitted a letter to members of the Lake Land College Board of Trustees expressing his desire to retire, effective Sept. 1. The request is expected to be acted upon at the board’s February meeting. Judge, 67, has served as the first president of the college since March 1, 1967. The first classes began in temporary facilities in Mattoon in September 1967. Before assuming the Lake Land presidency, Judge had 42 years of experience in education, the last 13 as superintendent of Mattoon schools… MATTOON – A career that was a “firm childhood thought” became a reality in 1931 when Jacob Berkowitz passed the Illinois bar examination. Four years later he was appointed as a judge in Cook County and has served as a judge in various capacities ever since, even though he lost his sight in 1952. Berkowitz said, “No, I don’t think I’ve had any special problems.” He said he had his sight, though it was poor, all through his schooling and early years as a judge. The former Mattoon city judge was assistant district judge, then 5th judicial circuit judge and was recently elected chief judge of the 5th judicial circuit. He relies on the help of his reporter, Mrs. Marjory B. Suddes, who has been with him since 1964, and his wife, who is a certified court reporter.

CHARLESTON – The largest loan request to date for Charleston Tax Increment Financing District funds was approved by the City Council yesterday. The council voted unanimously to grant a $100,000 loan by Richard and Rebecca Sandefer. The money will be used for the purchase and renovation of the building at 513 Seventh St. Richard Sandefer told the council the couple plans to renovate the former Little Mexico restaurant and turn it into an antique mall and coffee shop. The Sandefers also plan to turn the second floor of the building into apartments. The Sandefers own The Shirt Factory at 507 Seventh St… CHARLESTON – Keeping the members of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce involved in its activities is one of several items on Joe Dively’s “to do list.” Dively officially became the chamber’s president Saturday at the organization’s annual dinner. He succeeds 1996 president, Jane Wayland. Dively, a vice president at Consolidated Communications, said he also would like to see the Charleston Chamber develop a better relationship with the Mattoon Chamber. He is not the first member of the family to serve the Charleston Chamber as president. His father, John Dively, was Chamber president in 1963 and 1979… CHARLESTON – The Coles County Public Aid office has been recognized by state officials for having the highest percentage of public aid recipients placed in jobs. In the state’s “Work Pays!” jobs program, 45.9 percent of the county’s public aid recipients had been placed in jobs. Vermilion County was second in the state with job placement of 36.3 percent of that county’s public aid recipients. John Hicks, operations administrator for the Illinois Department of Public Aid, noted that from September 1993 to December 1996, 67,000 Illinois residents left the welfare rolls. Currently, there are about 2,000 people in Coles County receiving some form of public assistance.