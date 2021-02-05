Glancing Back for Feb. 5

CHARLESTON — Several months ago, H.C. Smith, employed in one of the Clover Leaf Railroad terminal departments in Charleston, purchased a pair of shoes from a local store. A few days ago he began to suffer pain from what appeared to be a knot in the lining of one shoe. In investigating he made a small slit in the shoe lining. He was amazed to find a badly mutilate $10 bill. He continued to search the lining and found bills of five, 10 and one dollar denominations. The currency was badly worn. It is believed the money somehow got in the lining at the shoe factory. He turned in the bills to a local bank and they will be sent to the U.S. Treasury Department for investigation and see what the won bills may be valued. It is estimated the value will total at least $50... MATTOON — There has been a large number of men calling at the Mattoon police station for sleeping accommodations recently, especially during the wet weather. Among those who were in yesterday were two Mexicans, who said they were touring the country to get work as railroad section hands. They were unable to speak English much and the Spanish interpreter was away from the station. By the international language of signs they were able to convey the idea of their hunger. After being fed they departed.