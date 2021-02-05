Glancing Back for Feb. 5

100 years ago,
Feb. 5, 1921
CHARLESTON — Several months ago, H.C. Smith, employed in one of the Clover Leaf Railroad terminal departments in Charleston, purchased a pair of shoes from a local store. A few days ago he began to suffer pain from what appeared to be a knot in the lining of one shoe. In investigating he made a small slit in the shoe lining. He was amazed to find a badly mutilate $10 bill. He continued to search the lining and found bills of five, 10 and one dollar denominations. The currency was badly worn. It is believed the money somehow got in the lining at the shoe factory. He turned in the bills to a local bank and they will be sent to the U.S. Treasury Department for investigation and see what the won bills may be valued. It is estimated the value will total at least $50... MATTOON — There has been a large number of men calling at the Mattoon police station for sleeping accommodations recently, especially during the wet weather. Among those who were in yesterday were two Mexicans, who said they were touring the country to get work as railroad section hands. They were unable to speak English much and the Spanish interpreter was away from the station. By the international language of signs they were able to convey the idea of their hunger. After being fed they departed.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Mattoon was freeze dried last night. Many streets were flooded at various locations after the city was drenched by more than 1.5 inches of rain. This morning the city was shivering after temperatures dropped from 55 degrees at 8 p.m. yesterday to the mid-teens at 8 a.m. today. The heavy rainfall washed away the remainder of the snow received last Friday night and carried off sand which had been put on city streets during the snow and icing period... MATTOON — Dan Walker, a Chicago area business and civic leader, made a brief stop in Mattoon yesterday as he announced his decision to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 1972. Walker, general counsel and a vice president of Montgomery Ward and Co., is wrapping up a downstate tour. He claimed the Democratic Party in Illinois is controlled by an antiquated machine led by Chicago Mayor Richard Daley. But he said the Republican machine, led by Gov. Richard Ogilvie, is "just as destructive" of the public's rights.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Area cold weather records fell this weekend as the mercury dipped well below zero. Saturday was the third-coldest day ever recorded in February at a bone-chilling 16 degrees below zero, said local weather observer Dalias Price, shattering the Feb. 3 record of minus 8 set in 1985. The two coldest days in February were set Feb. 13, 1905, at 23 below and Feb. 10, 1982, at 18 below... CASEY — Gene Vidoni was former Major League pitcher Marty Pattin's batterymate at Eastern Illinois University and once caught Juan Marichal in batting practice while in the San Francisco Giants' farm system. Now, the 25-year Casey-Westfield High School baseball coach is being inducted into the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Vidoni has compiled a 299-167 record as the only coach for a Casey program that has won four regional championships and 14 Little Illini Conference championships.