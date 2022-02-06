Glancing Back for Feb. 6: Party chairmen to select replacement for state Sen. 'Babe' Woodyard

MATTOON – W.L. House, proprietor of a restaurant at 2015 Western Ave., was held up and robbed by two men in his place of business about 6:20 o’clock Saturday evening, the bandits getting about $40 in money and $53 in checks. The robber darted out and through a vacant lot just west of the building toward the Big Four Railroad tracks. It is presumed they made their getaway on one of several freight trains which were leaving the city during the next half hour. House was alone in his restaurant, a customer having departed only a minute or two before the highwaymen entered the place… MATTOON – Although the new electric car put into use Saturday on the Illinois Central Railroad between Mattoon and Decatur made its initial trip in fine shape, it was not in operation this morning, owing to the discovery that the water cooling system used with the motor was found to be unsuitable for northern use. The car is being worked on this morning and will be able to resume its regular schedule tomorrow morning, Trainmaster Keene announced. The car ran on time all the way from Mattoon to Decatur and handled 114 passengers. Engineer Milton, who will become Motorman Milton, was in charge of the car. Instructor Tinsman of the Memphis Division of the Illinois Central is instructing Milton in the mechanism of the car and will remain for several days in order that Milton may become thoroughly familiar with the motors’ workings. The electric motors are capable of generating 116 horsepower and can make 60 miles per hour at full speed… CASEY – The deep well drilled by the Trenton Rock, Oil and Gas Co., on the McFarland lease, Martinsville Township in Clark County, on Thursday began to overflow the surrounding field. Oil men who visited the well Thursday are enthusiastic over the showing and all are in union that it will make a big producer.