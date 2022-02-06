Glancing Back for Feb. 6: Party chairmen to select replacement for state Sen. 'Babe' Woodyard

100 years ago,
Feb. 6, 1922
MATTOON – W.L. House, proprietor of a restaurant at 2015 Western Ave., was held up and robbed by two men in his place of business about 6:20 o’clock Saturday evening, the bandits getting about $40 in money and $53 in checks. The robber darted out and through a vacant lot just west of the building toward the Big Four Railroad tracks. It is presumed they made their getaway on one of several freight trains which were leaving the city during the next half hour. House was alone in his restaurant, a customer having departed only a minute or two before the highwaymen entered the place… MATTOON – Although the new electric car put into use Saturday on the Illinois Central Railroad between Mattoon and Decatur made its initial trip in fine shape, it was not in operation this morning, owing to the discovery that the water cooling system used with the motor was found to be unsuitable for northern use. The car is being worked on this morning and will be able to resume its regular schedule tomorrow morning, Trainmaster Keene announced. The car ran on time all the way from Mattoon to Decatur and handled 114 passengers. Engineer Milton, who will become Motorman Milton, was in charge of the car. Instructor Tinsman of the Memphis Division of the Illinois Central is instructing Milton in the mechanism of the car and will remain for several days in order that Milton may become thoroughly familiar with the motors’ workings. The electric motors are capable of generating 116 horsepower and can make 60 miles per hour at full speed… CASEY – The deep well drilled by the Trenton Rock, Oil and Gas Co., on the McFarland lease, Martinsville Township in Clark County, on Thursday began to overflow the surrounding field. Oil men who visited the well Thursday are enthusiastic over the showing and all are in union that it will make a big producer.
50 years ago, 1972
Sunday. No paper.
25 years ago, 1997
CHARLESTON – Republican Party chairmen from six counties will meet as early as this weekend to begin the process of selecting a successor to state Sen. Harry “Babe” Woodyard, who died last week. Max Coffey, Coles County Republican chairman, said current state Reps. Mike Weaver of Ashmore and Bill Black of Danville likely will be first on the agenda if they are interested. Coffey said among those from Coles County expressing an interest are county board member Tim Yow, restaurant owner Don Yost, former Weaver office assistant Jackie Clapp and Dale Righter, former prosecutor for drug cases… CHARLESTON – You only need a few minutes to buy your favorite hamburger at a fast-food restaurant. But the steer from which that hamburger originated is the result of a decision made years before by a beef producer, according to Mark Phelan, manager of the Coles County Farm Bureau. It takes more than two years to produce a calf, feed it out to the desired weight for market, and market the retail meat to the consumer. Even at 1,000 pounds, a steer produces about 435 pounds of red, edible meat. Of course, a steer also provides other edible products such as oleo, gelatin, marshmallows and sausage casing. Some inedible products are leather, sutures, soap, cosmetics and buttons.