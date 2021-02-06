Glancing Back for Feb. 6

CHARLESTON — A Monday trial date for Ted L. Kirkland, 22, of Mattoon, who is charged with flag desecration, was dropped from the Coles County Circuit Court trial docket by Judge Robert F. Cotton. Cotton ordered State's Attorney L. Stanton Dotson to reply within 30 days to a motion for dismissal filed by Kirkland's attorneys, Laurence Grabb of Mattoon and Ed Parsons of the American Civil Liberties Union. Kirkland was arrested in November at Gill's Drive-In Restaurant in Mattoon. He allegedly was wearing a flag sewn on the crotch of his pants... MATTOON — Air Force Capt. Keith R. Wise of Mattoon received his silver wings at Moody AFB, Ga., upon graduation from pilot training. Commissioned in 1967 upon graduation from Officer Training School at Lackland AFB, Texas, Wise will be stationed at Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Vietnam, with a unit of the Pacific Air Forces. A 1960 graduate of Mattoon High School, Capt. Wise earned a bachelor's degree from Eastern Illinois University in 1964.

CHARLESTON — Spelling "pressurization" was no sweat for Kristy Burson yesterday evening. Burson, of Mattoon Junior High School, spelled perfectly through eight rounds of competition on her way to winning the Coles-Cumberland Spelling Bee. Tim Ard of Oakland finished second. Those two, along with sisters Hayley and Gloria Lutz, third and fourth, respectively, will advance to regional competition March 9 at Decatur... ASHMORE — Even 30 years after his death, Blackie still touches the hearts of those who who have learned a lesson about loyalty from the devoted dog. Exactly 30 years ago today, Blackie was killed by a vehicle after keeping a half-year vigil, possibly waiting for his owner, at the intersection of Illinois Routes 16 and 49, east of Ashmore. Bill Stiff was 10 years old when Blackie made his home on the corner of land farmed by Stiff's father, Gale Stiff. Blackie's story was picked up by wire services and in 1978, Charles Kuralt of CBS-TV interviewed Stiff for his "On the Road" news segment. "Know ye now, true loyalty and love," says Blackie's gravestone.