Glancing Back for Feb. 7: Arthur fire leaves 10 people homeless

MATTOON — At 8 o'clock this morning, the real open season for candidates for city offices opened. Those who filed in the office of the Mattoon city clerk this morning were, for mayor: R.M. Utterback, Walter J. McDonnell and R.M. Frisbey; for police magistrate: T.J. Alabaugh and Aaron Abel; for treasurer: James A. Brown; and for city council: F.J. Marxson, Second Ward; E.G. Kimrey, Fifth Ward; and W.J. Hayes, Seventh Ward. There are two aldermen in each ward. Frisbey, Marxson and Kimrey are current aldermen... MATTOON — Colored Baptists celebrated their success in wiping out the church debt and in raising money for painting the building on the inside, at their house of worship yesterday afternoon. There was a full attendance of the membership of the church, of the A.M.E. church and of white friends who had assisted in raising the money. The present building, which is located at the corner of North 26th Street and Shelby Avenue, was destroyed by the cyclone in 1917.

MATTOON — A new water treatment plant would go online in July 1999, under a tentative timetable presented to the Mattoon City Council last night. The council voted unanimously to proceed with final design of a plant at Lake Paradise, expected to cost about $11.6 million. Mayor Wanda Ferguson expressed reservation that not enough research went into possibilities of a regional water system but said she would support the project. Commissioner Hal Kottwitz said the new water plant is something Mattoon needs and that Mattoon must do... ARTHUR — Fire destroyed a home and engine repair shop yesterday morning, leaving 10 people homeless. The Arthur Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:20 a.m. at the Richard Wright residence three miles north and about two miles west of Arthur. The home and all its contents were destroyed. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire, which started near a wood stove, was accidental, said Arthur Fire Department Assistant Chief Duane Hoskins. Hoskins said an account has been established at the State Bank of Arthur to assist the family.