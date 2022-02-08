Glancing Back for Feb. 8: College students can register to vote in Coles County

100 years ago,

Feb. 8, 1922

CHARLESTON – The largest judgment ever given in Coles County Circuit Court and recorded by a circuit clerk was given yesterday when Judge Brewer found in favor of the Illinois Central Railroad for $153,708.30. The judgment was given against the National Surety Co. of New York. An appeal by the defendants was granted by the company filing bond of $175,000, within 30 days. It seems the Illinois Central loaned or rented five great steam locomotives to a Mexican railroad company for which it was given security bond with the National Surety Co. for the return or purchase of the five engines, each valued at $35,000. The railroad company was unable to get the engines out of Mexico… MATTOON – The Mattoon City Council last night placed its approval upon the proposition of repaving Broadway Avenue from 14th Street to 19th Street. The vote for the motion was unanimous, with the single exception of Alderman Owens, who cast his vote in the negative. Opposition to the ordinance was presented by attorney C.W. Hughes on behalf of three businessmen. Hughes contended the current pavement has not depreciated such that it justifies repaving. Attorney Hughes said if his clients were not considered in the matter, they would enjoin the project and go to the Supreme Court, if necessary, to stop the project.

50 years ago, 1972

CHARLESTON – College students of voting age going to school in Coles County will be allowed to register to vote, County Clerk Harry Grafton said yesterday. Grafton said he agreed that a U.S. District Court decision regarding University of Illinois students being able to vote in Champaign County “is equally binding on us.” The federal judge of the court at Danville said it is discriminatory to ask several University of Illinois students residency questions that other people were not asked. Grafton recently refused to register some Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College students on the same residency grounds used by the Champaign County clerk… MATTOON – Natural gas from a well located near Mattoon High School was scheduled to be introduced into the Mattoon-Effingham system of Central Illinois Public Service Co. today. The company signed a letter of intent agreeing to take 500,000 cubic feet a day from the new well. Elton Botts is the producer while Robert Lane is CIPS division manager and John Warner is gas operations superintendent.

25 years ago, 1997

CHARLESTON – Police aren’t saying if a rural Charleston man’s political beliefs had anything to do with an incident Wednesday night when he shot himself while in a Coles County Sheriff’s Department squad car. Cody D. Burch, 19, is one of a handful of people who have been charged in Effingham County of filing documents to “simulate” legal proceedings. An Effingham County assistant state’s attorney said Burch and others have responded to criminal charges with letters and documents claiming the court system has no jurisdiction over them. The state’s attorney’s office has charged seven people, including Burch, with the misdemeanor offense of filing false documents that they claim are legitimate… MATTOON – Some first-time juvenile offenders soon may avoid going before a judge. Mattoon police plan to have a “Teen Court” in place by early April to handle select cases. Police Chief Dave O’Dell said a teen court reduces the number of juvenile court cases, gives some juvenile offenders a different perspective on the judicial system and allows some teens to take responsibility for their offenses without having it on their record. In teen court, a “jury” of six teens would hear the case and determine appropriate sentence, such as community service, letter of apology and time on a teen court jury. Offenses might include things like shoplifting, and possession of alcohol or tobacco.

