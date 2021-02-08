Glancing Back for Feb. 8: Mattoon man tasked with changing Alaska's weather

MATTOON — At a meeting of the building committee of the Coles Country Club yesterday, the contract to provide the lumber and mill work for the clubhouse was awarded to the J.D. Andrews Estate and to the Gabbert Lumber Co. Practically all the concrete for the footings for the foundation of the clubhouse have been poured, and contractor Loomis' men will start immediately on building the forms for the concrete foundation and basement walls. Weather permitting, Mr. Loomis expects to start the superstructure work by March 1... CHARLESTON — The remains of Gray Anderson, a Charleston young man who died in the hospital at Annapolis, Md., Saturday morning reached Charleston and were taken to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.S. Anderson, where funeral services were held this afternoon. Young Anderson was a midshipman at the Naval Academy. According to dispatches, the young man's death was due to a cerebral hemorrhage following several boxing matches held between Mr. Anderson and his sparring partner in the gymnasium of the academy last week. On Thursday evening he complained of not feeling well and was sent to the hospital. On Friday he was seized with the hemorrhage and death followed Saturday morning.