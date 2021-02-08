Glancing Back for Feb. 8: Mattoon man tasked with changing Alaska's weather

100 years ago,
Feb. 8, 1921
MATTOON — At a meeting of the building committee of the Coles Country Club yesterday, the contract to provide the lumber and mill work for the clubhouse was awarded to the J.D. Andrews Estate and to the Gabbert Lumber Co. Practically all the concrete for the footings for the foundation of the clubhouse have been poured, and contractor Loomis' men will start immediately on building the forms for the concrete foundation and basement walls. Weather permitting, Mr. Loomis expects to start the superstructure work by March 1... CHARLESTON — The remains of Gray Anderson, a Charleston young man who died in the hospital at Annapolis, Md., Saturday morning reached Charleston and were taken to the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. S.S. Anderson, where funeral services were held this afternoon. Young Anderson was a midshipman at the Naval Academy. According to dispatches, the young man's death was due to a cerebral hemorrhage following several boxing matches held between Mr. Anderson and his sparring partner in the gymnasium of the academy last week. On Thursday evening he complained of not feeling well and was sent to the hospital. On Friday he was seized with the hemorrhage and death followed Saturday morning.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — The recent federal court ruling voiding the ban on abortions in Illinois makes them legal up to the 12th week of pregnancy. Hospital administrators in Mattoon and Charleston both said they are waiting on further guidelines before changing any policies. Patricia Jenkins, administrator at Charleston Community Hospital, said officials are waiting for more guidance from the state hospital and medical associations plus the Illinois Department of Public Health. William Hurlburt, administrator of Mattoon Memorial Hospital, said until he receives further guidance, the hospital policy of not performing abortions will continue... GREENUP — Changing the weather in order to keep Elmendorf Air Force base, Alaska, open to air traffic during the winter is the latest unusual assignment of Capt. Jerry A. Feltner, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arch C. Feltner of Greenup. Feltner is a navigator with the Guam-based Wc-130 Hercules air crews who disperse fog at Elmendorf. Aerial seeding with dry ice pellets causes fog to dissipate within 45 minutes, enabling aircraft which might otherwise have to be diverted to land at Elmendorf, a vital link in the polar air route to Southeast Asia and the Far East.
25 years ago, 1996
CHARLESTON — Both sides in the Trailmobile lockout offered "final" proposals yesterday, but in the words of one negotiator, the offers are anything but final. Management and union negotiators met with a federal mediator for more that eight hours again yesterday. Roughly 1,000 workers at Trailmobile have been locked out since Jan. 21. United Paperworkers Local 7195 President Gary Collins said union members will vote on the company's latest proposal, but he is not sure when that vote will occur... MATTOON — Gov. Jim Edgar's long-range proposal for downstate Amtrak routes is just part of a series of possible changes for the Mattoon station. Edgar proposed yesterday that fares increase 10 percent a year for four years, that cities pay to maintain local train stations and that service be reduced from seven to six days a week, among other things, for the Chicago to Carbondale train. Among the items at stake are the future of the station at Broadway and 17th Street in Mattoon and the two full-time agent positions, which Amtrak said costs about $100,000 a year.