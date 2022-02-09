Glancing Back for Feb. 9: Three Lake Shelbyville recreation areas to open in spring

100 years ago,
Feb. 9, 1922
CHARLESTON – Dr. J.H. Nichols, a veterinary surgeon of Paris in Edgar County, sought by Coles County officials for nearly a year on a charge of murdering Miss Ethel Crume of Charleston, surrendered to Sheriff Aye at the Coles County Courthouse this morning. Nichols was accompanied by his brother, Everett Nichols, also of Paris. The accused Nichols refused to make any statement as to where he has been since the day of the tragedy. Nichols had been absent since the death of Miss Crume on March 27, 1921, the young woman having passed away at the home of her mother after having swallowed carbolic acid, sent her through the mails as medicine by Nichols, according to charges… NEOGA – The Illinois Tuberculosis Association has begun a drive for funds to wage a fight against that disease. Pre-eminent in this work was the sale of Christmas Seals and the selling of Health Bonds. The final report of the Cumberland County work has been completed by Mrs. F.M. Welshimer of Neoga, the treasurer. The report shows that Cumberland County contributed $164.80. Regarding Christmas Seal sales, Cumberland County ranks ahead of her neighbors to the north and west, namely Coles and Shelby counties.
50 years ago, 1972
SHELBYVILLE – U.S. Rep. William L. Springer, R-Champaign, said today the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to open three Lake Shelbyville recreational areas this spring. Recent reports indicated opening of the three access areas – Sullivan, Wellborn Creek and Whitley Creek – would be postponed until late summer because of a delay in completion of sewage facilities. Springer said after discussing the matter with the Corps of Engineers, the agency agreed to provide temporary sanitary facilities for public use until the permanent system is completed. Springer said the crowds of people who flock to Lake Shelbyville need more access areas… MATTOON – The Mattoon school board last night agreed to pay tuition for six children who live in the Mattoon school district who are receiving services at the Coles County Association for the Retarded’s facility in Charleston. The children are those who do not fit into the categories of educable mentally handicapped or trainable mentally handicapped. Gaylord Tull, executive director of CCAR, and other representatives of the organization attended the meeting to ask for payment of tuition for services provided the six children. The Mattoon district does not have a program for them.
25 years ago, 1997
Sunday. No paper.