Glancing Back for Feb. 9: Three Lake Shelbyville recreation areas to open in spring

CHARLESTON – Dr. J.H. Nichols, a veterinary surgeon of Paris in Edgar County, sought by Coles County officials for nearly a year on a charge of murdering Miss Ethel Crume of Charleston, surrendered to Sheriff Aye at the Coles County Courthouse this morning. Nichols was accompanied by his brother, Everett Nichols, also of Paris. The accused Nichols refused to make any statement as to where he has been since the day of the tragedy. Nichols had been absent since the death of Miss Crume on March 27, 1921, the young woman having passed away at the home of her mother after having swallowed carbolic acid, sent her through the mails as medicine by Nichols, according to charges… NEOGA – The Illinois Tuberculosis Association has begun a drive for funds to wage a fight against that disease. Pre-eminent in this work was the sale of Christmas Seals and the selling of Health Bonds. The final report of the Cumberland County work has been completed by Mrs. F.M. Welshimer of Neoga, the treasurer. The report shows that Cumberland County contributed $164.80. Regarding Christmas Seal sales, Cumberland County ranks ahead of her neighbors to the north and west, namely Coles and Shelby counties.