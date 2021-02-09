Glancing Back for Feb. 9

MATTOON — Sgt. Mowery received a telegram from Col. Tanner of Springfield late Monday night directing him to discontinue enlisting men at the Army Recruiting Station in the Sparks block. The telegram said Mowery is to discontinue all enlistments immediately and to reject all applicants already accepted. Men currently enlisted may re-enlist during the present term. Sgt. Mowery has his office rented until the end of the month and expects to keep it open until then to close up matters. Only one man has been accepted since the first of January... MATTOON — Three more cabooses came out in their spring coat of "light devil red," the commercial name of the wonderful coloring that is being put on cabooses, water barrels and signs of the Big Four Railroad. An announcement signed by W.C. Fizer, Big Four general car foreman, cuts off 57 men from the car department. This cuts off all whose seniority does not start before June 27, 1918.