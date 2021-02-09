Glancing Back for Feb. 9

100 years ago,
Feb. 9, 1921
MATTOON — Sgt. Mowery received a telegram from Col. Tanner of Springfield late Monday night directing him to discontinue enlisting men at the Army Recruiting Station in the Sparks block. The telegram said Mowery is to discontinue all enlistments immediately and to reject all applicants already accepted. Men currently enlisted may re-enlist during the present term. Sgt. Mowery has his office rented until the end of the month and expects to keep it open until then to close up matters. Only one man has been accepted since the first of January... MATTOON — Three more cabooses came out in their spring coat of "light devil red," the commercial name of the wonderful coloring that is being put on cabooses, water barrels and signs of the Big Four Railroad. An announcement signed by W.C. Fizer, Big Four general car foreman, cuts off 57 men from the car department. This cuts off all whose seniority does not start before June 27, 1918.
50 years ago, 1971
MATTOON — Mrs. Lillian Jacobson of Mattoon breathed a bit easier this morning after a telephone conversation with her daughter in California after a powerful earthquake shook that area. Mrs. Janice Berger, formerly of Mattoon, lives in the San Fernando Valley, near where the severe earthquake struck about 6 a.m. Several people died, there were scores of injuries and widespread damage. Mrs. Berger said the quake shook her home, breaking lamps and other glassware. Because roads were closed due to damage, she was unable to go to work and her three children were kept home from school... MATTOON — Lake Land College officials agreed last night that permanent college facilities south of Mattoon will open as scheduled on March 11, the start of spring quarter. Three major buildings are scheduled to open next month. At last night's meeting of the college board of trustees, Charles Gregg, chairman of the business division of the college, said 309 students (19.3 percent of the enrollment) are majoring in business.
25 years ago, 1996
TUSCOLA — A man wearing a blue nylon stocking over his head and brandishing a gun robbed the Tuscola National Bank's IGA branch facility of an undisclosed amount of cash yesterday. The man, who fled the facility on foot and was still at large as of 6 p.m., was described as a white male of medium build about 6 feet tall, and wearing green coveralls. Approximate age given by witnesses was 21 to 31. No one was hurt... ARCOLA — The Arcola City Council accepted Chief of Police Stave Maroon's resignation Monday night. Maroon has been Arcola's police chief for three years. He is leaving to become a deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department. Maroon, a former Douglas County sheriff's deputy, said it was time for a change in announcing his resignation.